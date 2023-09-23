EA FC 24 players fuming over “ridiculous” career mode objectives

EA FC 24 players are already outraged over the game’s “ridiculous” objectives in career mode, slamming them as unrealistic and game-ruining.

EA FC 24, the successor to FIFA 23, is set to launch on September 29, marking a new era in football gaming following the notable split between FIFA and EA SPORTS. However, early-access players are already voicing their frustrations over the unrealistic objectives in the game’s career mode.

One player took to Reddit to share the “ridiculous” objectives that players must fulfill when choosing Real Madrid as a target club in Player Career mode.

The post, titled “Ridiculous objectives ruin Player Career,” shows that the player is required to score five bicycle kick goals and achieve four hat tricks.

The post has sparked conversation in the EA FC community regarding the objectives and how they have impacted career mode immersion in recent years. In particular, players are outraged over the requirement to score five bicycle kick goals in a season, a feat that is incredibly challenging and rare even for professional players.

“99% of all players haven’t even scored a bicycle in their life let alone 5 a season,” commented one player.

“It’s the worst. I don’t know how this made it into the game. Clearly whoever designed this knows nothing about football,” another frustrated player said.

One player provided a solution to the problem, commenting, “Sometimes you can get around it by changing the contract value you are asking for. Adjusting pay target sometimes changes the objectives. Objectives also change with moving positions. Like changing from forward to midfield, not winger to striker etc. You might get more bad objectives but sometimes you get favorable ones.”

As EA FC 24 steps into a new era, players are hopeful that the developers will fix the “ridiculous objectives” in player career mode.