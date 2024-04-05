EA FC 24: How to complete Golazo Xabi Alonso Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the Golazo Xabi Alonso Objectives challenge.

On April 1, the EA FC 24 team dropped the second week of Golazo content in Football Ultimate Team. And much like with Week 1 and Robin van Persie, there’s an Icon card available for free.

A 90 OVR Junior Icon of Xabi Alonzo — before he became a star manager at Leverkusen — is now available, a card obtainable through completing a series of Golazo Objectives.

Here’s how to get Xabi.

Full list of EA FC 24 Xabi Alonso Objectives

There are six separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 Golazo Xabi Alonso Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Here are the six Objectives:

Precise Passer – Assist three goals with Through Balls on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Assist three goals with Through Balls on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Masterful Playmaker – Assist five goals with a player from the Premier League in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Assist five goals with a player from the Premier League in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Top Tier Technique – Score four goals with a Finesse Shot using a player in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 84+ Gold Players Pack)

– Score four goals with a Finesse Shot using a player in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 84+ Gold Players Pack) Born Winner – Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Premier League players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Premier League players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Spanish Legend – Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Spain players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Spain players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack) World Cup Champion – Score one goal with a Chip Shot in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive an 90 OVR Golazo Xabi Alonso card.

Tips for completing Xabi Alonso Objectives

The common theme, from a team construction standpoint, is to have players from Spain and the Premier League in the Starting 11. While one can have three of each, there is some overlap here.

Rodri, Thiago, Pau Torres, Pedro Porro, and Traoré Diarra are all Spain national players who have Premier League base cards in EA FC 24.

As for controls needed for this challenge, Y/Triangle is for a Through Pass, which can get balls right through gaps in the defense.

A Chip Shot can be performed with LB/L1 + B/Circle, while a Finesse Shot can be done with RB/R1 + B/Circle.

This set of Objectives will expire on April 12.

