EA FC 24: How to complete Golazo Robin van Persie Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can get the new Icon Robin van Persie and complete his Objectives, all part of the Golazo promo.

EA FC 24 kicked off the Golazo promo on March 29, one that highlights some of the game’s greatest of all-time.

As part of the Golazo promo, the EA team released an 89 OVR Robin van Persie Icon card, one that’s free and can be obtained by completing a series of Objectives.

But, it won’t be easy to get these done in time.



Full list of EA FC 24 van Persie Objectives

There are six separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 Golazo Robin van Persie Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Here are the six Objectives:

Emerging Talent – Score four goals with a Power Shot on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Score four goals with a Power Shot on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Legendary Strikers – Score five Volleys in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Score five Volleys in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Golden Boot – Score six goals with a Finesse Shot using a player from the Premier League in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Score six goals with a Finesse Shot using a player from the Premier League in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Winner’s Mentality – Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Netherlands players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Netherlands players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) English Champion – Play 11 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Premier League players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Play 11 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Premier League players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack) Flying Dutchman – Score one header in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive an 89 OVR Golazo Robin van Persie card.

Tips for completing van Persie Objectives

Given this is for an Icon, the Objectives — to no shock — are not easy.

First off, find players from the Netherlands and the Premier League. Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk are good pieces for this Objectives challenge, while Nathan Ake can help fill out the team requirements.

For Headers, one will need to hit A/X/B (Xbox) or X/Square/Circle (PlayStation) while the ball is in the air. Corners are key for this, so use B/Circle and direct the left stick to find open space by the goalkeeper.

Volleys are B/Circle, Power Shots are LB/L1 + RB/R1 + B/Circle, and Finesse Shots are RB/R1 + B/Circle for those who need to brush up.

This set of Objectives will expire on April 5.

