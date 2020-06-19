EA confirm Skate 4 is in development

EA have confirmed that mega-popular skating franchise 'Skate' is getting a new game soon, and while they didn’t explicitly call it 'Skate 4,' that’s what it's going to be.

The Skate franchise is one of the most popular skateboarding games in the world. Even a decade after its release for the PS3 and Xbox 360, Skate 3 gets played by millions to this day ⁠— helped by the fact that EA turned the servers back on in late 2019.

A sequel has been on the cards for a long time, but now, it’s finally coming. After a decade of silence, EA have announced Skate 4 is on its way ⁠— even if they didn’t explicitly call it that.

During the EA Play Live event on June 18, EA surprised fans by announcing that Skate will be making a comeback.

“Skate’s back, we’re rolling. We’ve secretly got together, and the skate evolution continues,” said creative director Cuz Parry.

“We’ve been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game, at the right time, with the right idea, and we’re really pleased to say that we’re here,” added Derek Chung, game director of Skate.

With the release of next-generation consoles the PS5 and the Xbox Series X coming in just a few months, now is no better time to revive one of the most loved games on those devices.

While the announcement has already gotten fans excited, expectations should be tempered just a bit: The game is still in very early development according to the devs, but once the finished product is ready, they’ll be shipping it out for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re stoked, and this is just the beginning,” said Parry.

“We want to thank you for your passion, your patience, and all the support that you’ve shown us to get to this point. We cannot believe you commented this into existence.”

There’s no set release date ⁠— or even window ⁠— for Skate 4 yet, but we will let you know when it’s coming, as well as where it’s coming to, once more information is available.