E3 set for return in 2023 with in-person event

Organizers of the E3 trade fair have confirmed the event will finally return in 2023, and it won’t just be online.

What was once the biggest conference on the video game calendar for fans and developers alike has been plagued with delays and disruptions since the global health crisis began.

While the Summer Game Fest promises to fill its shoes this year, as it did in 2021 with remote shows, there will be thousands of fans out there wanting their old trade fair back.

June is usually the time of year when E3 Expo is starting to open its doors, but fans will have to wait another 12 months.

E3 Expo set for 2023 return

Confirmation of its comeback came from ESA President and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis, in an interview with The Washington Post.

“We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event,” the chief said.

“As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great.”

In 2022, a number of events are in the pipeline, with Xbox and Bethesda teaming up for a conference on June 12. Summer Games Fest, which includes not just Microsoft’s presser but also Capcom, PC Gamer’s PC Gaming presentation, and others, starts up on June 8.

