E3 confirmed to return in June 2023

Sam Smith . 16 hours ago

After skipping 2022 entirely, E3 will officially be back with a live audience in 2023.

E3 has had a troubled couple of years, mostly due to world events impacting social gatherings and a range of other unforeseen circumstances.

However, it’s now been confirmed that E3 is coming back in 2023, with the gaming conference making its long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June 2023.

Unlike the 2021 show, which was a digital event without fans in attendance, or the canceled 2022 show that led to publishers hosting their own events, E3 2023 will see the show return in full – meaning guests will once again be in attendance.

The show will be produced by ReedPop, the same group who organize the New York Comic-Con, and will be held in partnership with the ESA. Fans, publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors are all expected to return.

As ever, the event will showcase AAA game reveals and updates, but will also offer exclusive access to many games that are currently in development.

Speaking about E3 2023, Lance Fensterman, the President of ReedPop said: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023.

“With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we’re going to build a world-class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world-leading events and websites.”