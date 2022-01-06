E3 2022: What’s happening this year?

E3 is expected to return this year, loaded with the world’s hottest new gaming titles. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch E3 2022, how to watch it, which games will be showcased, and more.

In the gaming community, E3 is one of the most anticipated events of the year, as numerous titles are revealed to the public for the first time.

However, as the world continues to be under health protocols, the event will be held online for the second consecutive year.

Despite this, the Entertainment Software Association is still determined to put on Summer’s hottest gaming show of the year. Here is everything we know so far about E3 2022 and what to expect.

Will E3 2022 be online or in-person?

For the second year in a row, Entertainment Software Association announced that the prestigious gaming event would be held remotely. This means that fans will not be able to attend E3 2022 in person.

In a statement sent to IGN, the ESA said that this was not an easy decision but feels it is for the benefit of everyone.

“Due to the ongoing health risks… its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”

The report also added that the ESA could not confirm whether or not there would be a digital event this year instead of the physical event E3 saw in 2021.

How to watch E3 2022

Like last year, E3 is expected to be broadcast on multiple platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

We will update this page when official information regarding how fans can watch E3 is revealed.

When is E3 2022?

If we follow previous years, then it can be expected for E3 2022 to run between June 14 and June 16.

With that being said, no dates or events have been confirmed at the time of writing.

While details are minimal at this time, we will make sure to update you as more information is revealed to the public.