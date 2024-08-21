Dying Light: The Beast – Plot, gameplay, cast, trailers & more

Dying Light: The Beast is the next installment in the hit zombie game series, so here is everything we know.

At Gamescom 2024, Dying Light developer Techland revealed they are working on a brand new installment of the zombie franchise that will see Kyle Crane, the protagonist of the first game, return to the spotlight once more.

Dying Light: The Beast will again throw players into the deep end, with the open-world zombie franchise returning for its third game.

For those eager to return to the post-apocalyptic and nightmarish world of Dying Light, here is everything you need to know about The Beast, including early plot details.

At the time of writing, the devs have not revealed a release date or potential window for Dying Light: The Beast.

Given that the game has only just been revealed, it could be a few years before gamers can play it. We’ll update this section when we know more.

Plot details: What will The Beast be about?

Techland Kyle Crane returns in Dying Light: The Beast

Anyone who played Dying Light’s award-winning DLC, The Following, may be surprised to hear that Kyle Crane will return to the franchise. After all, the end of the DLC makes it quite clear that Crane met his end and has been killed off, never to return again.

According to the game’s official synopsis on Steam, “Dying Light: The Beast is a thrilling standalone zombie adventure set in the post-apocalyptic Castor Woods, a once-popular tourist destination.

“After 13 years of enduring experiments, you escape and hunt down your captors to seek retribution, only to discover there’s far more at stake.”

While the exact details of the plot are still unknown, early details for the game reveal it will largely be focused on revenge, with Crane seeking redemption after the events that led to his transformation.

Cast: Who will star in the new video game?

Voice acting legend Roger Craig Smith, who has voiced the likes of Ezio from Assasin’s Creed and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher games, will return to reprise the role of Kyle Crane.

So far, no other actors have been confirmed for Dying Light: The Beast. However, be sure to check back in with this section, as we update it with all the latest casting news.

Dying Light: The Beast gameplay

Techland Dying Light: The Beast will be another open-world adventure

As expected, Dying Light: The Best will allow players to traverse the world using high-octane parkour skills. Furthermore, the announcement trailer showcases gore and brutal combat, another staple of the Dying Light franchise.

Similar to Dying Light 2, combat will further explore a less conventional combat system thanks to Crane’s more animalistic side, with hand-to-hand combat once again the key to success when taking down both the undead and humans who get in your way.

Trailers

An announcement trailer for Dying Light: The Beast was unveiled at Gamescom 2024 and can be viewed below.

We will update this article when more information is revealed.