Dungeons & Dragons is finally making a popular Baldur’s Gate 3 mechanic official

A fan-favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 mechanic looks set to become official with the launch of One D&D.

One D&D is a referential codename for the upcoming 2024 rules revision to the biggest tabletop RPG on the market. 5th Edition has grown the game tremendously but for the game’s 50th anniversary, Wizards of the Coast are looking to shake things up.

Capping off a slate of 2024 releases with new core books that will bring Dungeons & Dragons into a new era. The new Player’s Handbook is still partially under wraps for now but we’ve been treated to some tantalizing new inclusions.

The biggest takeaway comes from the latest chat with D&D Game Designers Chris Perkins and Jeremy Crawford who revealed that one of our favourite mechanics from Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to the tabletop. Players will finally be able to drink Potions as a Bonus Action in official settings.

Larian Studios Don’t expect to be throwing Potions at your comrades to heal them though.

Drinking a Potion as a Bonus Action has been a popular homebrew inclusion for a while now but even more so after the mechanic was included in 2023’s Game of the Year Baldur’s Gate 3. Many tabletop players admitted during the video game’s launch that it changed how they played and the decision to allow a few bonus Potions was a big one.

Presently, downing a Potion to heal yourself or an ally takes up a full Action on the tabletop. This can be a bit of a hindrance because while healing is important, it’s never as entertaining as throwing a Fireball or slicing someone with a Longsword.

Allowing the use of Potions as a Bonus Action means players don’t have to compromise on fun. It could also lead to some hilarity when someone chugs a sweet elixir in the face of the Gnoll they just stoved in with a Mace.

Of course, if you’re already running this setup in your homebrew then it’s not of much consequence. For all the sticklers who are looking forward to being able to follow the new rules however, the next iteration of Dungeons & Dragons core rules launches on September 17, 2024.