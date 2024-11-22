Dragon’s Dogma 2 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t hold your hand, it throws you into an open world teeming with huge monsters, bandits, and more. But don’t worry if you’re struggling, you’ve come to the right place, as this directory has all of Dexerto’s expertly written guides.

You can read our Dragon’s Dogma 2 review here, where Sayem Ahmed gave it the full 5/5, calling it a “masterpiece” and a “courageous effort that is as rewarding as it is deep.”

Article continues after ad

As our review says, it’s set in an unforgiving open world that demands your respect, but our handy guides can make things much easier, and here they all are.

Capcom

Story & gameplay guides

If you’re new to Dragon’s Dogma, these guides break down everything you need to know about its story, lore, and what to do in the early game.

How to guides

These tips and tricks will make your journey through Dragon’s Dogma 2’s story much easier, helping you level up fast and save your Pawns from Dragonsplague.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

General guides

Meet our Dragon’s Dogma 2 experts

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s open world is huge but our experts have spent dozens of hours exploring it.

If you want to check out more Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can check out our dedicated page.