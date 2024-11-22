Dragon’s Dogma 2 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2 directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto / Capcom
Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t hold your hand, it throws you into an open world teeming with huge monsters, bandits, and more. But don’t worry if you’re struggling, you’ve come to the right place, as this directory has all of Dexerto’s expertly written guides.
You can read our Dragon’s Dogma 2 review here, where Sayem Ahmed gave it the full 5/5, calling it a “masterpiece” and a “courageous effort that is as rewarding as it is deep.”
As our review says, it’s set in an unforgiving open world that demands your respect, but our handy guides can make things much easier, and here they all are.
Story & gameplay guides
If you’re new to Dragon’s Dogma, these guides break down everything you need to know about its story, lore, and what to do in the early game.
- Do you need to play the first game?
- How long is Dragon’s Dogma 2? Main story & completionist run
- Endings explained: Good, bad & secret ending
- Is there romance?
- All Vocations
- All Monsters
- Pawn System explained
- Pawn Inclinations explained
- Night and day differences explained
- Timed quests explained
- Are there mounts or horses?
- Fast travel explained
- All Portacrystal locations
- Easiest Seeker’s Tokens to get in the early game
- All Augments
- Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 get DLC?
How to guides
These tips and tricks will make your journey through Dragon’s Dogma 2’s story much easier, helping you level up fast and save your Pawns from Dragonsplague.
- How to pass time
- How to regain health
- How to make camp
- How to level up fast
- How to make a new character
- How to complete Shadowed Prayers
- How to cure Dragonsplague
- How to change the appearance of your character & Main Pawn
- how to complete all Sphinx Riddles
- How to increase inventory size
- How to change vocation
- How to get Discipline Points
- Where to find the Nameless Village
- Where to find the Jadeite Orb
- How to mute pawns
- how to romance Wilhelmina
- how to join the Masquerade
- How to buy a house
General guides
- PC system requirements
- Can you play it on Steam Deck?
- Best PC settings for performance
- Achievements and Trophies list
- Best mods
Meet our Dragon’s Dogma 2 experts
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s open world is huge but our experts have spent dozens of hours exploring it.
If you want to check out more Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can check out our dedicated page.