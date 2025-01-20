Gaming

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Patch notes: Character buffs & nerfs, new game mode, more

Jessica Filby
An image of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.Dexerto / Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has received a brand new patch just before its upcoming DLC, the Hero of Justice. This time, it’s bringing a brand new mode, and some vital buffs and nerfs for the game’s characters.

Since Dragon Ball Sparking Zero released back in October 2024, it’s been receiving constant patches to help iron out any overpowered, or underpowered skills and attacks. It also often introduces new features and improvements to popular Episodes.

Thankfully, the January 20 patch is no different, with Bandai Namco revealing an exciting new limited-time game mode, some vital adjustments to Episode Battles and Custom Battles, and of course, a few key buffs and nerfs.

New Legendary Warrior Face-Off game mode

One of the key changes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is the new Legendary Warrior Face-Off game mode, available for a limited time.

Players will be able to face-off against powerful characters, likely making this a tough, but extremely rewarding series of fights. The first foe you’ll face will be Broly.

Skill adjustments

On top of the new game mode, Bandai Namco has seen a vast array of skill adjustments to the Wild Sense, Kaiken only for Goku (Z – Early), Ta-dah!, and All I Need Is Five Seconds! skills. These have received an attack damage reduction, skill count consumed reduction, and the ability to fully recover your Ki respectively.

Goku Z early Dragon Ball Sparking ZeroBandai Namco

Thankfully, it’s not only the characters that have received buffs and nerfs. Instead, opponents will no longer be able to use Overall Automatic Avoidance skills when performing a combo and continuing that combo with a Rush-In.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jan 20 full patch notes

You can find the full Dragon Ball Sparking Zero patch notes below:

Game Mode Adjustments

  • Legendary Warrior Face-Off (New): This mode, where you can face-off against an 
    extremely powerful character, has been added for a limited time. (You cannot select 
    this mode outside of the period.)

Game Mode Adjustments

  • Episode Battle: It is now possible to change the difficulty even when using a Dragon 
    Orb.
  • Custom Battle: More situations, effects, and text that you can set have been added.
  • Player Match: 
    ‐ Quick Match has been changed so that you do not enter a room and instead  
       get immediately matched with an opponent.
    ‐ We have also added “Quick Room Search” for Quick Match.  
  • Ranked Match: A wait time has been added before matching begins as a penalty based 
    on the number of times you have disconnected.
  • Battle Setup: You can now see the controls explanation when selecting a character.
  • Training: The option “Guarding After Attacks” has been added when playing against 
    a CPU. 
An image of Gohan in Episode Mode in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.Bandai Namco

Battle System Adjustments

  • Charge Attacks (Smash Attack or Rush Chain): You will no longer recoil while 
    charging when receiving a Rush Attack or Rush Ki Blast from an opponent in 
    Sparking! Mode.
  • Rush Attack: It is now harder to mistakenly input a Smash Attack during Rush 
    Attacks.
  • Grand Slash: Hitting an opponent that is falling from a Grand Slash with another 
    Grand Slash will now cause them to be blown away spinning.
  • Rush Ki Blast: You will no longer be able to perform a High-Speed Evasion when 
    being hit.
  • Smash Ki Blast: You will now be easier to hit when firing while moving.
  • Perception/Super Perception:
    • A certain amount of Ki will now be consumed upon activation. 
    • After finishing the move, the time until the next action is able to be performed has 
      been increased.
  • Super Counter: Time between being able to perform an input has been increased 
    after unsuccessfully performing the move.
  • Speed Impact: The timing for being able to input again after the move finishes has 
    been made later.
  • Chase Change: Damage from Giant Characters has been reduced when Chase 
    Changing into them.
  • Impact Recovery: 
    • When blown back from Lift Strike, holding the button down will activate Impact 
      Recovery once you hit the ground. 
    • Also, when blown back and spinning, holding the button down will activate Impact 
      Recovery once you hit the ground.
Goku Z Dragon Ball Sparking ZeroBandai Namco

Skill Adjustments

  • Overall Automatic Avoidance Skills (e.g., Wild Sense): The opponent will no longer 
    be able to use these skills when performing a combo and continuing the combo with a 
    Rush-In.
  • Wild Sense: Attack damage has been reduced.
  • Kaioken: Skill Count consumed has been reduced (only for Goku (Z – Early)).
  • Ta-dah!: Skill Count consumed has been reduced.
  • All I Need Is Five Seconds!: Ki will be fully recovered.

Other

  • User-friendliness and performance stability have been improved.

