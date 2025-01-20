Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Patch notes: Character buffs & nerfs, new game mode, moreDexerto / Bandai Namco
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has received a brand new patch just before its upcoming DLC, the Hero of Justice. This time, it’s bringing a brand new mode, and some vital buffs and nerfs for the game’s characters.
Since Dragon Ball Sparking Zero released back in October 2024, it’s been receiving constant patches to help iron out any overpowered, or underpowered skills and attacks. It also often introduces new features and improvements to popular Episodes.
Thankfully, the January 20 patch is no different, with Bandai Namco revealing an exciting new limited-time game mode, some vital adjustments to Episode Battles and Custom Battles, and of course, a few key buffs and nerfs.
New Legendary Warrior Face-Off game mode
One of the key changes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is the new Legendary Warrior Face-Off game mode, available for a limited time.
Players will be able to face-off against powerful characters, likely making this a tough, but extremely rewarding series of fights. The first foe you’ll face will be Broly.
Skill adjustments
On top of the new game mode, Bandai Namco has seen a vast array of skill adjustments to the Wild Sense, Kaiken only for Goku (Z – Early), Ta-dah!, and All I Need Is Five Seconds! skills. These have received an attack damage reduction, skill count consumed reduction, and the ability to fully recover your Ki respectively.
Thankfully, it’s not only the characters that have received buffs and nerfs. Instead, opponents will no longer be able to use Overall Automatic Avoidance skills when performing a combo and continuing that combo with a Rush-In.
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Jan 20 full patch notes
You can find the full Dragon Ball Sparking Zero patch notes below:
Game Mode Adjustments
- Episode Battle: It is now possible to change the difficulty even when using a Dragon
Orb.
- Custom Battle: More situations, effects, and text that you can set have been added.
- Player Match:
‐ Quick Match has been changed so that you do not enter a room and instead
get immediately matched with an opponent.
‐ We have also added “Quick Room Search” for Quick Match.
- Ranked Match: A wait time has been added before matching begins as a penalty based
on the number of times you have disconnected.
- Battle Setup: You can now see the controls explanation when selecting a character.
- Training: The option “Guarding After Attacks” has been added when playing against
a CPU.
Battle System Adjustments
- Charge Attacks (Smash Attack or Rush Chain): You will no longer recoil while
charging when receiving a Rush Attack or Rush Ki Blast from an opponent in
Sparking! Mode.
- Rush Attack: It is now harder to mistakenly input a Smash Attack during Rush
Attacks.
- Grand Slash: Hitting an opponent that is falling from a Grand Slash with another
Grand Slash will now cause them to be blown away spinning.
- Rush Ki Blast: You will no longer be able to perform a High-Speed Evasion when
being hit.
- Smash Ki Blast: You will now be easier to hit when firing while moving.
- Perception/Super Perception:
- A certain amount of Ki will now be consumed upon activation.
- After finishing the move, the time until the next action is able to be performed has
been increased.
- Super Counter: Time between being able to perform an input has been increased
after unsuccessfully performing the move.
- Speed Impact: The timing for being able to input again after the move finishes has
been made later.
- Chase Change: Damage from Giant Characters has been reduced when Chase
Changing into them.
- Impact Recovery:
- When blown back from Lift Strike, holding the button down will activate Impact
Recovery once you hit the ground.
- Also, when blown back and spinning, holding the button down will activate Impact
Recovery once you hit the ground.
- When blown back from Lift Strike, holding the button down will activate Impact
Recovery once you hit the ground.
Skill Adjustments
- Overall Automatic Avoidance Skills (e.g., Wild Sense): The opponent will no longer
be able to use these skills when performing a combo and continuing the combo with a
Rush-In.
- Wild Sense: Attack damage has been reduced.
- Kaioken: Skill Count consumed has been reduced (only for Goku (Z – Early)).
- Ta-dah!: Skill Count consumed has been reduced.
- All I Need Is Five Seconds!: Ki will be fully recovered.
Other
- User-friendliness and performance stability have been improved.
