Legendary Warrior Face-Off is the latest game mode Bandai Namco has added to Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, but it won’t be around forever.

Launching to huge success in October 2024, Bandai Namco is still treating fans to new content for Sparking Zero, including DLC featuring fresh characters, custom battles, and now even a new game mode.

Legendary Warrior Face-Off is one of these new additions, aiming to let players test their might against some of the toughest warriors in the franchise, unlock difficulties, and climb the rankings — so here’s how it works.

Article continues after ad

What is Legendary Warrior Face-Off?

This limited-time mode is a player vs CPU experience with rotating fighters. It can be selected via the Main Menu just underneath the Episode and Custom Battle options.

It will include multiple characters throughout its duration, and you’ll need to create a team using Destruction Points to defeat them across verifying difficulties. (Of course, you can always tackle the fight with a single character if you’d prefer). The Beginner difficulty will be the only option when you start but as you clear a fight you’ll unlock the next one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Currently, Broly (Super) is the only warrior available to fight, but we’ll be sure to update this page whenever more are added.







It includes a ranking system based on how long it takes players to complete a battle so you can aim to be the quickest as you fight through the Beginner, Intermittent, and Advanced difficulties. It’s also possible to watch replays from other players.

Event duration

The event began on January 25, 2025, and will be available until February 21, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Whether the end date signifies the mode exiting the game completely, or just Super Broly’s run as the Legend you can challenge is yet to be seen. Regardless, we’ll update this page if the dates change.

Tips for Legendary Warrior Face-Off

If you’re struggling to best Super Broly, we’d advise taking advantage of Ability items. Before you head into battle you can customize each of your fighters with different Capsules with unique benefits.

Article continues after ad

These range from boosting your Health, making Sparking! mode last longer, and increasing your Ultimate’s attack power. We’d recommend balancing a Capsule loadout that boosts your health and survivability, as well as a few that improve your overall damage.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

In terms of which fighters to use, due to the DP system, you’ve only got 15 points max to spend on a team comp. You can keep your team smaller and pick powerful fighters like the new Beast Gohan who’s arrived in the Hero of Justice DLC pack.

You could also opt to pick a less strong version of a character with many transformations like Goku (Super) and Vegeta (Super) for example, as that way, you can transform during the battle to get stronger and still have a slightly bigger team.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Legendary Warrior Face-off so far! For more on Sparking Zero, check out our guides for how to transform, fuse, and switch characters, how to Sonic Sway, Deflect Beams & more, Arrival on Planet Namek routes, how to get Dragon Balls, and the game’s server status.