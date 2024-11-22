Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Whether you’re looking to experience all the different branching paths in its story mode or dominate Ranked Play, here are all of our Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero guides in one place.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is the first Budokai Tenkaichi game since 2007, and it was exactly what fans wanted. Eleni Thomas gave it 4/5 in our review, calling it “the best Dragon Ball game in years” and a must-play for fans of the franchise and fighting games in general.

Article continues after ad

This directory has all of Dexerto’s guides to help you through the campaign and multiplayer.

Bandai Namco

Sparking Zero general guides

Episode Battle guides

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero lets players experience classic moments from the canon storyline but also offers branching paths, where they can play through What-If scenarios. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Character guides

Sparking Zero has over 182 characters to play as, so whether you’re wondering how to unlock a specific character or who is the best, our guides have everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meet our Team

Our experts played Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero before it came out, discovering all of the branching paths in its story mode, defeating the impossibly difficult Great Ape Vegeta to provide some top tips, and finding out the best ways to get Dragon Balls.

You can also check out our dedicated Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero page for more.