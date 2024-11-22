Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesDexerto / Bandai Namco
Whether you’re looking to experience all the different branching paths in its story mode or dominate Ranked Play, here are all of our Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero guides in one place.
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is the first Budokai Tenkaichi game since 2007, and it was exactly what fans wanted. Eleni Thomas gave it 4/5 in our review, calling it “the best Dragon Ball game in years” and a must-play for fans of the franchise and fighting games in general.
This directory has all of Dexerto’s guides to help you through the campaign and multiplayer.
Sparking Zero general guides
- Every map: Complete arena list
- How to make Custom Battles in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- How to get Dragon Balls
- All Achievements & Trophies
- How to Sonic Sway, Deflect Beams & more
- Ranked mode explained: How it works & character selection tips
- How many people play Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero?
- Does Dragon Ball Sparking Zero have local co-op?
Episode Battle guides
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero lets players experience classic moments from the canon storyline but also offers branching paths, where they can play through What-If scenarios. Here’s everything you need to know about them.
- All Episode Battle choices & What-If scenarios
- All Vegeta branching paths
- All Goku branching paths
- All Gohan branching paths
- All Goku Black branching paths
- All Piccolo branching paths
- All Frieza branching paths
- All Jiren Branching Paths
- All Future Trunks Branching Paths
- Arrival on Planet Namek routes explained
- A New Power Awakens routes explained
- Into a Third Future routes explained
- How to beat Great Ape Vegeta
- How to beat Ultra Instinct Goku
Character guides
Sparking Zero has over 182 characters to play as, so whether you’re wondering how to unlock a specific character or who is the best, our guides have everything you need to know.
- Best characters
- Full Dragon Ball Sparking Zero roster: Goku, Vegeta, Fusions, more
- How to unlock every character
- How to customize characters
- How to transform & fuse characters
- How to increase Character Proficiency
- How to unlock Goku Black
