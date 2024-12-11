Dragon Ball Sparking Zero December 12 update patch notes: Battle system changes, character nerfs & buffs, more

The latest Dragon Ball Sparking Zero patch notes have been revealed ahead of the December 12 update, giving players an early look at the upcoming battle changes and character adjustments.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero constantly receives updates to help balance the game’s characters and help fix frustrating issues. This time, the December 12 patch aims to improve the battle system, while bringing a wave of changes to ranked PvP and custom battle modes.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, there are also some buffs and nerfs to characters like Android No. 19, Great Ape Vegeta, Cell 2nd Form, and more. So, to get you up to speed, our Dragon Ball Sparking Zero patch notes have you covered with the latest updates hitting the game.

Article continues after ad

Bandai Namco

Biggest changes in December 12 patch

The most noteworthy adjustments in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s latest patch are the game’s battle system changes. From December 12 opponents will no longer flinch when hit by a rush energy blast while charging a smash melee attack.

Article continues after ad

The charge time of smash melee attacks during a rush melee attack has also been reduced, while Rush Rush Repelling now allows players to seamlessly deflect energy spheres while stationary to deflecting energy spheres while moving.

Article continues after ad

Z counters have also received a small nerf as they will now be more difficult to use when the player uses them repeatedly. The amount of energy used upon delivering a successful Z counter has also been increased. It’s hoped these adjustments will make combat more fair and help increase the fluidity of fights.

The devs have also made changes to the Android No. 19, Great Ape Vegeta, Cell 2nd Form, and more. You can read the full patch notes below.

Article continues after ad

Full Dragon Ball Sparking Zero December 12 patch notes

Game mode changes and adjustments

Match

All stages can now be selected in 1Pvs2P.

Changes and adjustments to functions

Battle Setup

Added the ability to switch character display methods.

Added the ability to customize team members’ settings.

Rank Match/Player Match

Added the ability to skip the animation that appears at the start of battle.

Player Match

Added the ability to choose whether team members are public or private when forming a team.

Custom Battle Edit Mode

Added alphabetical sorting to text sorting.

Added the ability to change the camera focus during battles to a closer distance.

Battle system changes and adjustments

High-speed dragon dash (new action)

PS5 : Press and hold R2 + × / XSX|S : Press and hold RT + A to add the action “High-Speed ​​Dragon Dash,” which moves towards the opponent at high speed.

Smash Fighting

The opponent will no longer flinch when hit by a rush energy blast while charging a smash melee attack.

When charging a smash melee attack during a rush melee attack, the amount that the charge time is reduced based on the number of hits has been increased.

Rush Blast

The time until the next shot can be fired after the maximum number of shots set for each character has been fired has been increased.

Rush Bullet Repelling

It is now possible to transition from deflecting energy spheres while stationary to deflecting energy spheres while moving.

Steps

Improved the state of being immune to some attacks immediately after starting the step.

Rush energy blasts and smash energy blasts can now also be avoided.

Z Burst Dash

Increased consumption upon activation.

Burst Smash

No energy consumption when activated, but energy is consumed according to distance while moving.

Blast

Increased damage increase when using boost.

Z Search

Z- search will no longer miss when switching characters. When Z – search misses, the opponent will now be captured in a short amount of time if they are in front of your field of vision.



Z Counter

The input time has been reduced.

Changed the design so that when the Z counter is used repeatedly, it gradually becomes more difficult to input.

Increased the amount of energy consumed when a Z- Counter is successful.

Decreased the amount of skill stock increase when a Z- Counter is successful.

Revenge Counter

Article continues after ad

When using Predict against a Revenge Counter, the skill stock consumption has been reduced from 2 to 1 .

Rush fighting during sparking

The gradual damage reduction when hitting multiple times has been adjusted to provide a larger reduction.

It has been made impossible to interrupt the final attack of a combo’s air combo, air slash combo, etc. with a guard.

Substitution

Reduced the amount of HP recovered by reserve characters.

Z Burst Dash (Giant Character)

Z Burst Dash tackles by giant characters can now be guarded against.

Bandai Namco

Skill Adjustments and changes

All skills that instantly enter Sparking! mode.

Increased skill stock consumption.

General skills that increase status

Reduced skill stock consumption.

Multiple Afterimage Fist

The effect duration has been reduced to 10 seconds, and will be cancelled if the character is identified during this time.

Article continues after ad

Endurance

Changed skill stock consumption from 1 to 2.

Defeat in 5 Seconds

Skill stock consumption changed from 3 to 2, and increased the increase in status when used.

Stardust Barrier

It can now be activated even while receiving a frontal melee attack.

Blast adjustments and changes

Long-distance blasts and ultimate blasts in general Speed ​​reduced.

Super Vegito: Final Kamehameha Increased energy consumption and damage dealt.

Son Goku (mini): Quick Rush You can now control the trajectory while charging.

Mr. Satan: Present Bomb Increased stiffness time after activation.



Character adjustments and changes

Android No. 19/Dr. Gero

The amount of stamina and energy absorbed when the throw is successful has been changed.

Dragon Dash, rapid ascent, and rapid descent now consume energy.

Cell 2nd Form

Now throw-escape is possible.

Cooler

Increased the amount of stamina recovered when transforming.

Giant Characters

Increased the time it takes to charge up smash attacks and reduced their power.

Great Ape Vegeta/Doctor Willow

Reduced maximum health.

Others

Improved usability and operational stability.

So there you have it, that’s all the patch notes coming in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s December 12 patch notes. Be sure to check out our best characters tier list to see which fighters you should be prioritizing in online battles.