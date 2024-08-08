Dragon Ball Project: Multi – Everything we know

A brand new free-to-play Dragon Ball game has been announced, and this time Goku and friends are flying into MOBA territory.

If the release of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero wasn’t enough for Dragon Ball fans, now the beloved franchise is branching into the MOBA genre with Dragon Ball Project: Multi.

If you’ve ever wanted to dive into a MOBA like League of Legends, Dota 2, or Smite but would prefer to play as your favorite Saiyan, then you’re in luck.

Article continues after ad

No, there’s currently no set release date for Multi.

We do have confirmed dates for the game’s beta however which will be available in select regions from August 20, 2024.

Platforms

Based on the beta information, Dragon Ball Project: Multi will be coming to PC via Steam, and Mobile devices.

No other platforms have been revealed yet, but if the game does get announced for consoles or other devices in the future, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dragon Ball Project: Multi Trailer

The first trailer for Multi was shared on Bandai Namco’s YouTube channel on August 8, 2024.

It showcases the 4v4 gameplay, and a handful of characters that will be available to use including Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, and Android 18.

Goku is seen powering up into Super Saiyan form in the footage, indicating that transformations will be a core part of gameplay.

From the looks of it, collecting Dragon Balls across the map will be the key to victory.

Article continues after ad

Regional Beta test

The Regional Beta test for Multi will be available via Steam, and Mobile devices in these regions:

Canada

France

Germany (iOS and Android only)

Japan

South Korea (iOS and Android only)

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

The test will be live on the following dates for players to enjoy:

August 20, 2024, 6 AM – September 3, 2024, 5:59 AM (UTC)

(UTC) August 19, 2024, 11 PM – September 2, 2024, 10:59 PM (PDT)

You’ll be able to experience the beta by downloading it from the App Store, Google Play Store, or Steam.

Those on Steam will need to request access, however, and it’s noted on the official website that this could take some time.

Article continues after ad

Dragon Ball Project: Multi Gameplay

Bandai Namco Multi is a 4v4 MOBA.

Dragon Ball Project: Multi is a 4v4 MOBA featuring intense team-based battles.

Article continues after ad

Every hero has a role to play, and you’ll have to keep that in mind when choosing your character. The primary roles are:

Damage – simple but effective and aggressive heroes

– simple but effective and aggressive heroes Tank – persistent fighters who stay on the battlefield indefinitely

– persistent fighters who stay on the battlefield indefinitely Technical – heroes who excel in supporting their allies and disrupting enemies

As rounds progress and the battle rages on, your hero will grow in strength so they’ll be able to take down bosses and enemy players more easily.

Customization will also play a big role in Multi with players being able to equip their characters with unique skins and animations including entrance, and special finishers.

Article continues after ad

Roster

Bandai Namco A handful of characters can be seen in Multi’s first trailer.

Bandai Namco hasn’t confirmed the full roster for Multi yet but based on the first trailer the following heroes will be playable:

Goku

Vegeta

Future Trunks

Krillin

Android 18

Piccolo

Zamasu

Majin Buu

We also get a brief glimpse of Kid Gohan in the trailer so we’re expecting him to also be playable.

That’s all we know about Dragon Ball Project: Multi so far. For more on the latest upcoming games, check out our hubs for Metaphor ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Gears of War E-Day.

Article continues after ad