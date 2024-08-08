Dragon Ball Project: Multi – Everything we know

Dragon Ball Project: Multi – Everything we knowBandai Namco
A brand new free-to-play Dragon Ball game has been announced, and this time Goku and friends are flying into MOBA territory.
If the release of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero wasn’t enough for Dragon Ball fans, now the beloved franchise is branching into the MOBA genre with Dragon Ball Project: Multi.
If you’ve ever wanted to dive into a MOBA like League of Legends, Dota 2, or Smite but would prefer to play as your favorite Saiyan, then you’re in luck.
Is there a release date for Dragon Ball Project: Multi?
No, there’s currently no set release date for Multi.
We do have confirmed dates for the game’s beta however which will be available in select regions from August 20, 2024.
Platforms
Based on the beta information, Dragon Ball Project: Multi will be coming to PC via Steam, and Mobile devices.
No other platforms have been revealed yet, but if the game does get announced for consoles or other devices in the future, we’ll be sure to update this page.
Dragon Ball Project: Multi Trailer
The first trailer for Multi was shared on Bandai Namco’s YouTube channel on August 8, 2024.
It showcases the 4v4 gameplay, and a handful of characters that will be available to use including Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, and Android 18.
Goku is seen powering up into Super Saiyan form in the footage, indicating that transformations will be a core part of gameplay.
From the looks of it, collecting Dragon Balls across the map will be the key to victory.
Regional Beta test
The Regional Beta test for Multi will be available via Steam, and Mobile devices in these regions:
- Canada
- France
- Germany (iOS and Android only)
- Japan
- South Korea (iOS and Android only)
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
The test will be live on the following dates for players to enjoy:
- August 20, 2024, 6 AM – September 3, 2024, 5:59 AM (UTC)
- August 19, 2024, 11 PM – September 2, 2024, 10:59 PM (PDT)
You’ll be able to experience the beta by downloading it from the App Store, Google Play Store, or Steam.
Those on Steam will need to request access, however, and it’s noted on the official website that this could take some time.
Dragon Ball Project: Multi Gameplay
Dragon Ball Project: Multi is a 4v4 MOBA featuring intense team-based battles.
Every hero has a role to play, and you’ll have to keep that in mind when choosing your character. The primary roles are:
- Damage – simple but effective and aggressive heroes
- Tank – persistent fighters who stay on the battlefield indefinitely
- Technical – heroes who excel in supporting their allies and disrupting enemies
As rounds progress and the battle rages on, your hero will grow in strength so they’ll be able to take down bosses and enemy players more easily.
Customization will also play a big role in Multi with players being able to equip their characters with unique skins and animations including entrance, and special finishers.
Roster
Bandai Namco hasn’t confirmed the full roster for Multi yet but based on the first trailer the following heroes will be playable:
- Goku
- Vegeta
- Future Trunks
- Krillin
- Android 18
- Piccolo
- Zamasu
- Majin Buu
We also get a brief glimpse of Kid Gohan in the trailer so we’re expecting him to also be playable.
That’s all we know about Dragon Ball Project: Multi so far. For more on the latest upcoming games, check out our hubs for Metaphor ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Gears of War E-Day.