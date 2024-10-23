Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s age rating shows it will do romance like Baldur’s Gate 3

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s ESRB has been revealed ahead of its launch, giving players an early look at the “mature” romance options that will be present.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, and fans are eager to delve into the vast world of Thedas. With greater character customization options than ever before, and even more player choice – the latest game is shaping up to be a bold new step for the series.

One area that has received an upgrade is the romance options, which now feature more mature and intimate scenes – sharing parallels to Baldur’s Gate 3.

According to the official ESRB website, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been rated M for Mature, and it’s not just for pained battle cries, bloody combat, and explosions. The main reasons for this rating, are as follows:

“The game contains some sexual material: characters kissing, moaning, and straddling each other; characters caressing each other while in their underwear; dialogue referencing sex (e.g., “Think about us having sex”; ‘Are you trying to have sex with me?’).”

If that wasn’t enough, characters are sometimes depicted topless for prolonged periods, mainly in character customization and/or during romance scenes. The word “f**k” also appears in the game.

Bioware Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature a lot mature content.

This is a huge step in a new direction for the series, with previous games fading to black during sexual content. It’s a bold move and one that will be familiar to fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 – a game that held no bars on its mature themes.

Players could famously romance multiple companions by developing a positive relationship with them. One of the most outlandish involved relations with a druid bear, which was later revealed to be planned by a real intimacy coordinator.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is certainly taking the “everyone is romanceable” to new heights and players are already loving the new direction. “OMG! This description is hilarious! Now, I’m more interested in the game,” wrote one player on X.

Others were also intrigued by one of the game’s boss fights, with one commenter writing: “I’m interested in this boss fight that takes place in a pool of blood.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 31, 2024. While you wait for the release, be sure to check out our Veilguard hub to get the latest details on the upcoming RPG.