Dragon Age: The Veilguard VA hints returning character may finally be romanceable

Erika Ishii made waves at San Diego Comic-Con when they kissed a poster of every romanceable character from Dragon Age: The Veilguard, including an unexpected fan favorite.

Erika Ishii is one of the American voices behind Rook, the player character in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

This new Dragon Age installment promises to blend new and returning characters. This includes the beloved Scout Harding, the enigmatic Grey Warden Davrin, and the mysterious Veil Jumper Bellara, among others.

These new faces were all expected romance options for Dragon Age fans, but Ishii stunned everyone at San Diego Comic-Con – and set Reddit abuzz – when they planted a kiss on a familiar character.

Among the romanceable companions, Ishii kissed Varric, the beloved, hairy-chested dwarf.

Varric has long been a fan favorite following his appearances in Dragon Age 2 and Inquisition, but players never had the chance to romance him – until now, it seems.

The community swiftly picked up on the moment, sparking speculation about its meaning.

In the comments, one player noted, “I noticed that little kiss to Varric,” while another expressed, “I’ve been waiting 13 years to get lost in that chest hair.”

However, other fans quickly pointed out that Ishii also kissed Manfred, the skeleton, who isn’t romanceable. This might suggest that the kiss with Varric was merely a playful tease.

This prompted one player to warn, “I really hope you’re not trolling us with that kiss to Varric, otherwise all the fandom may end up heartbroken when the game comes out.”

BioWare will release Dragon Age: The Veilguard in Fall 2024, but it hasn’t confirmed a specific date yet.

This iteration promises plenty of romance options, but fans still don’t know if Varric will finally be one of them. In the meantime, fans can celebrate that they won’t need to rely on EA launchers to play the game.