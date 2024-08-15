Dragon Age: The Veilguard reveals another iconic character’s return

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s release date trailer stunned fans by bringing back a main character with a dramatic new look.

The release date trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard has stirred considerable buzz among fans of the series. The big reveal included both the official release date for The Veilguard and the return of a character from Dragon Age Origins and Inquisition.

While the trailer is packed with action and story teasers, Morrigan’s return is what truly grabbed players’ attention.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Morrigan is a Korcari Wilds witch with a complex role and major impact in the first game. Morrigan’s return in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is exciting but comes with a twist: She looks quite different.

Her new appearance has raised a lot of questions and theories among the community. As such, the fan reactions have been both enthusiastic and curious.

Over on X, one player shared, “I have a renewed investment in replaying all the previous games to remember all the choices with her.”

Another fan pointed out, “Looking like she’s wearing Flemeth’s crown?!! What does it MEAN?”

This has sparked intrigue about the symbolism and story developments tied to her new look. Flemeth, the formidable Witch of the Wilds and Morrigan’s mother, casts a long shadow and given their complicated history, fans are understadable curious about the design detail.

Meanwhile, another fan appreciated the change, stating, “I like it! More streamlined for adventuring rather than lounging around the Orlesian court,” suggesting the new design better fits the game’s action-oriented gameplay.

Although Morrigan’s appearance has changed, Claudia Black, her original voice actress, joins Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s cast.

This trailer is part of BioWare’s ongoing efforts to drum up excitement for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Despite initial concerns about its visual style, which some likened to Fortnite, Morrigan’s inclusion has helped rekindle interest among longtime fans.