Dragon Age: The Veilguard Lucanis romance guide – Dialogue choices & gifts

Dragon Age: The Veilguard may be all about destroying a few gods and fixing the messes you accidentally made, but there’s always time for love, especially with everyone’s favorite assassin.

Lucanis is one of the first Companions you come across in The Veilguard, meaning players have plenty of time to get to know the assassin and his less-than-loveable demon. However, unlike Baldur’s Gate 3, players can’t romance these companions quickly.

That being said, you can still romance your companions efficiently, and speed up the process by making all the right choices. So, with that in mind, here’s how to fall in love with Lucanis in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to romance Lucanis

As previously mentioned, romancing Lucanis isn’t a speedy process. Nevertheless, it’s best done by following the below steps:

Giving him a gift.

Completing Companion quests.

Choosing the correct dialogue options.

Saving Treviso.

Give Lucanis the Antivan Tea Set

Dexerto / Bioware

One of the easiest ways to increase your relationship with Lucanis is by giving him a gift. Each companion has one gift available, but you’ll need to find the right merchant to buy from.

Lucanis’ gift is an Antivan Tea Set and is found with the Crows merchant in Treviso. Simply head over to Treviso and stay inside the Crow’s hideout, the merchant is just around the left of the central landmark.

The piece itself isn’t too expensive, but if you can’t afford it, sell some valuables with the merchant, it’ll increase your reputation with the faction too.

Complete all his Companion quests & add him to the team

Along with his gift, Companions are best romanced when they have a high approval with the player, so you’ll need to both take Lucanis out on your regular quests and prioritize his Companion quests when they pop up.

So you know which ones those are, we’ve listed all his quests below:

Coffee With the Crows

Bloodbath

Inner Demons

Fit For a Crow

For more details on the quests and when to expect them, check out our section on all his companion quests.

Choose the romance dialogue options

Dexerto / Bioware

During and after the quests, you’ll be given the opportunity to chat with Lucanis, during these, you’ll want to choose the romance option whenever it appears.

These don’t appear in every conversation, but it’s worth choosing them when you can. The option looks like a red heart, as seen in the image above.

Aside from the romance options, players will need to choose the right dialogue in general. Those can be found in our section on how to gain his approval.

Prioritize Treviso

Perhaps most notably, you’ll want to prioritize Treviso when given the option to choose between the city and Minrathous near the first third of the game.

If you don’t Lucanis will become ‘hardened’ which makes him so much harder to romance in the long run. For more details on this choice and what hardened means, check out our guide.

Lucanis approval dialogue choices

Dexerto / Bioware

Along with the romance options, which you should always look out for, you’ll want to choose dialogue options that grant approval from Lucanis, which we’ve listed in the table below:

Quest Best Dialogue Option The Sea of Blood Should you be alone now? The Sea of Blood I admire your courage. Coffee with the Crows Like a kiss goodbye, huh? Deadly Wings / On Blighted Help Treviso Something Wrong I appreciate it. The Siege of Weisshaupt I’m glad you made it back. The Siege of Weisshaupt Well. I tried talking. The Siege of Weisshaupt (in the Lighthouse) We’ll stop her. Together Bloodbath (in the Lighthouse) It doesn’t change how I feel. Bloodbath (in the Lighthouse) I don’t mind. Bloodbath (in the Lighthouse) I like messes. Bidding Farewell Tell us what you need. Inner Demons I was looking for you. Inner Demons We’re both just fine. Inner Demons You’re sweet you know.

Essentially, players want to show kindness and understanding towards Lucanis and his Demon problem, as well as being able to stand up for themselves in situations like The Siege of Weisshaupt.

In your choices, prioritize being kind and caring, and you’ll get plenty of approval.

Lucanis companion quests

Dexerto / Bioware

As you go through the main quests and gain Lucanis’ approval, you’ll be given the opportunity to complete his companion quests. These are vital to romancing the assassin and should be prioritized whenever they come up.

As previously mentioned, the quests are the following:

Coffee With the Crows

Fit For a Crow

Bloodbath

Inner Demons

Coffee With the Crows is the first companion quest you will gain access to, and it’s all about going for coffee with Lucanis and his cousin to speak of the future of the Crows. After his cousin storms off, you and Lucanis have a moment to yourselves, where he speaks all about the flavor of the coffee and what it reminds him of.

During this quest, choose the following dialogue option: “Like a kiss goodbye, huh?”

Fit for a Crow is the quest you complete when you give him the Antivan Tea Set as a gift. It’s not so much of a quest like the others, but it’ll improve your relationship greatly and for a pretty small cost too.

Bloodbath is the third quest you’ll come across if you complete Fit for a Crow second. This quest takes you through Treviso to find a Venatori hideout in your search for Zara, to which Lucanis wants revenge.

Defeat this villain and you’ll be able to speak to Lucanis. When you do, use any of the following dialogue options:

“I like messes”

“I don’t mind”

“It doesn’t change how I feel”

Dexerto / Bioware

Lastly, Inner Demons is the moment you can commit to an exclusive romance with Lucanis. As long as you’ve selected the right options after the Bloodbath quest. It’s worth noting, that you’ll only be able to unlock Inner Demons if you complete the ‘Unwanted Guests’ main quest, so it’s done much later in the game.

During the Inner Demons quest, choose the following dialogue options:

“I was looking for you”

“We’re both just fine”

“You’re sweet you know”

Once all the Companion quests, romance options, gifts, and choices have been made, you’ll be ready to start a relationship with Lucanis.

While romancing, be sure to check out more on the game’s many Companions or how long Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take to complete.