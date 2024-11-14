Dragon Age: The Veilguard directory: Quick links to our tips, builds & romance guides

Whether you’re diving into the world of Thedas for the first time with Dragon Age: The Veilguard or are a seasoned franchise fan, you’ll need access to some great guides to help you along the way.

In our review, Ethan Dean stated that DA:V is “worth the wait”, giving it a top-notch 4/5 score, and it’s already secured a decent spot in our list of the best RPGS ever. Since then, our team of experts has built detailed guides as they navigate the winding narrative to bring you details on romancing Lucanis or which Faction you’ll want to choose on your playthrough.

Bioware / Dexerto

Best builds

Companion guides

Tier lists

How to & explainers

Our team of DA:V experts

From long-time fans of the franchise to Dragon Age first-timers, Dexerto has a wide array of writers diving into the game and providing their insight, writing,and updating content to ensure you have the most accurate content to aid in your adventure.

Each one has their own favorite companions, too (and it’s very clear that one character is a particular favorite for many):

Now that you’re well-equipped to dive into Bioware’s latest RPG outing, for more content on all things Dragon Age, our homepage has all of the latest news you need to know, including a ranked list of how DA:V shapes up amongst the other games and more.