Dragon Age Origins gift guide: How to give gifts, locations & who to give them to

Dragon Age Origins’ gift system allows you to collect or purchase items to impress your favorite characters. Here’s how to give gifts in Dragon Age Origins and who to give them to.

Despite being released all the way back in 2009, Dragon Age Origins has etched itself into the RPG history books and won the hearts of fans all across Thedas.

Spawning several followup titles in the form of Dragon Age Origins: Awakening, Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age: Inquisition, the fourth installment of the classic series is rumored to be appearing sometime in 2022.

If you’re still hopelessly obsessed with the original like us, though, you may be wondering about the game’s bonding system. So, here’s how to give gifts in Dragon Age Origins, and where to find all of your companion’s secret desires.

Dragon Age Origins gifts

You may be wondering why the game even includes a gift system in the first place, and why it matters to give your fellow warriors gifts.

Characters in Dragon Age have an approval rating based upon the choices your Grey Warden makes. Agree with them, they’ll approve. Disagree, and they won’t be a big fan. Gifts are an easy way to mend fractured relationships, or enhance the ones you already have.

There are two types of gift:

Gift Type Approval Points Regular +5 Special +10 Plot +10

Importantly, the amount of approval a character gives will diminish by 1 for each gift given, and once players hit 100 approval, gifts don’t do anything. Additionally, if you’re in one of your fellow traveler’s bad books, you’ll only receive half the approval points of the gift given.

Dragon Age Origins: How to give gifts

If you’re someone who cares about your popularity, as well as unlocking some unique quests and interactions with your followers, then you’ll need to know how to give them their gifts.

In order to give a character a gift:

Go to your Inventory. Select the character the gift is for. Highlight the gift. Give the gift and watch those approval ratings soar! X on PlayStation

on PlayStation A on XBOX

on XBOX Double click the gift, or drag it to the recipient on PC.

Dragon Age Origins: Who to give gifts to & locations list

Alistair

Your trusty ally through and through, junior Grey Warden turned Ferelden’s saving grace, Alistair, can befriend the male Warden or romance the female. Whether you’re looking for friendship or something a little more, here’s all of the gifts you’ll need to snatch the handsome joker’s heart.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Alistair’s Mother’s Amulet Plot gift Redcliffe Castle, Arl Eamon’s study Duncan’s Shield Plot gift Grey Warden Vault, behind a bookcase in Denerim’s Market Warehouse. Black Runestone Special Locked chest at Aeducan Thaig Joining Chalice Special Acquired via the Return to Ostagar DLC Onyx Demon Statuette Special In a bone pile by the South Gravestone in East Brecilian Forest Small Carved Statuette Special Inside a crate on the North side of Lothering Stone Dragon Statuette Special Locked chest on the second floor of Redcliffe Castle Stone Warrior Statuette Special In Dragon Filth at the Mountainside Carverns during the Urn of Sacred Ashes quest White Runestone Special Looted from an Abomination in the Great Hall of The Circle Tower.

Dog

Saved from death early in the story by the Warden, you’ll be reunited with your canine companion after the events of the Battle of Ostagar – and who wouldn’t want to shower this adorable fluffball with gifts! Bear in mind that his approval rating always sits at 100, so if you desperately want someone else’s attention you can give his gifts to them, instead.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Beef Bone Special Ostagar Beef Bone Special Templar’s Quarters at The Circle Tower Found Cake Special Found by Dog Tangled Ball of Yarn Special Found by Dog Lamb Bone Special Main floor of Redcliffe Castle in a chest Large Bone Special Haven Large Bone Special Soldier’s Keep in the Warden’s Keep DLC Ox Bone Special In rubble at the West Brecilian Forest Veal Bone Special Denerim Alienage

Leliana

Straight out of the Chantry and into the heat of battle, former assassin turned agent of Andraste Leliana is a pretty simple girl to please. Romancable by both the male and female Warden, earning her approval is relatively easy. Tldr: she really likes shoes.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Andraste’s Grace Plot Redcliffe by the Windmill

West Brecilian Forest

Denerim Alienage Cute Nug Plot Bought from the Idle Dwarf in Dust Town. Blue Satin Shoes Special Bought via random drop from Old Tegrin Silver Sword of Mercy Special Bought via random drop from Old Tegrin Bronze Symbol of Andraste Special Locked chest in Lothering Chantry Chantry Amulet Special Looted from a Templar body in The Circle’s Senior Mage Quarters Etched Silver Symbol Special Buy from Ruck at Ortan Thaig Golden Symbol of Andraste Special Buy from Legnar in Orzammar Commons Silver Symbol of Andraste Special Gentivi’s Home in Denerim Market District

Logahin

Yes, you read that right, Logahin. You can buy gifts for the big bad guy. Depending if he joins you at the Landsmeet, you can attempt to win him even more by sneaking him some cheeky surprises.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Current map of Ferelden Special Denerim Alienage Ancient Map of the Imperium Special Bought from Wonders of Thedas in Denerim Market District Map of Occupied Ferelden Special Obtained during the Final Onslaught in a chest in Redcliffe Castle Map of Anderfels Special Found in the Grey Warden Vault in Denerim Market District

Morrigan

Shrouded in mystery that hides a heart of gold, Witch of the Wilds Morrigan also accompanies the Warden on their journey from start to finish. A possible lover of the male Warden and friend of the female, here’s how to break down that thorny exterior.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Black Grimoire Plot Irving’s Chest in the Circle’s Senior Mage Quarters Flemeth’s Grimoire Plot In a locked chest in Flemeth’s hut (key acquired by defeating her in battle) Golden Mirror Plot Bought from Garin’s store in Orzammar Commons Gold Amulet Special Bought from Garin’s store in Orzammar Commons Gold Demon Pendant Special Found in The Gauntlet at the Mountain Top during the Urn of Sacred Ashes quest Golden Rope Necklace Special Bought from Bodahn in camp Locket Special Found in an Iron Chest at the Haven store Silver Brooch Special Bought from Varathorn at the Dalish Camp Silver Chain Special Found in a vanity in the Circle’s Senior Mage Quarters Silver Medallion Special Dragon Hoard in the Ruins Upper Level of the Brecilian Ruins

Oghren

Rough and ready on the outside but adorable in the inside, having the Dwarven tank, Oghren, on your side is a pretty good idea. After all, he has one very large ax and a habit of flying off the handle for no reason at all.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Ale Special Bought from: Barlin in Lothering

Lloyd at Redcliffe Village

Bartender in Denerim Market District Alley King’s Flagon Special Bought from Legnar in the Orzammar Commons Chasind Sack Mead Special Found among dusty scrolls in the Ruined Temple during the Urn of Sacred Ashes quest Garbolg’s Backcountry Reserve Special Found by the dog Golden Scythe 4:90 Black Special Found in a crate in Lothering Legacy White Shear Special In a sarcophagus in the Lower Ruins of the Brecilian Ruins Whilhelm’s Special Brew Special Found in Honnleath during the Stone Prisoner DLC Sun Blonde Vint-1 Special Found in a vanity in the Circle’s Senior Mage Quarters

Shale

A companion that you can only meet during the Stone Prisoner DLC, Shale is a golem with a love for jewels. Her gifts only provide +5 approval, but ironically run a lot more expensive than the gifts for your other companions.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Remarkable Amethyst Regular Bought from Alimar in Dust Town Remarkable Diamond Regular Bought from Garin in Orzammar Commons (Console only) Remarkable Sapphire Regular Bought from Figor in Orzammar Commons Remarkable Emerald Regular Bought from Legnar in Orzammar Commons Remarkable Greenstone Regular Found in Honnleath (Stone Prisoner DLC) Remarkable Malachite Regular Looted from the Circle Tower’s Quartermaster in the Apprentice Quarters Remarkable Ruby Regular Dropped by Orge Alpha in Cadash Thaig Remarkable Topaz Regular Bought from Faryn outside the enterance to Orzammar Commons

Sten

The first Quinari you ever encounter in Dragon Age is the silent but deadly Sten, who you can release from a cage in Lothering. A lover of all things fine in life, Sten’s apparently brutish appearance doesn’t fit his classy taste in gifts.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Sten’s Sword Plot Confront the scavenger at Lake Calenhad Docks after achieving 25 approval with Sten. Painting of the Rebel Queen Special Bought via random drop from Old Tegrin Silver Framed Still Life Special Found in a chest on the Upper Floor of Redcliffe Castle Portrait of a Goosegirl Special Bought from Faryn in the Frostback Mountains Totem Special In a chest at the Deep Roads at Caridin’s Cross Water Stained Portrait Special Looted from a charred body in the Circle Tower’s Senior Mage Quarters.

Wynne

Reflecting your typical older female mage, Wynne is a fan of a good book – as well as a good glass (or well, bottle) of wine to go with it. Words are the way to Wynne’s heart, and she’s a fearsome force to have on-side.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Discovering Dragon’s Blood Regular Found in a bookshelf in the Ruined Temple during the Urn of Sacred Ashes quest The Guerrin’s of Ferelden Regular Found in a bookshelf on the upper floors of Redcliffe Castle Fancy Scroll Regular Found in a sarcophagus in the Lower Ruins of the Brecilian Ruins The Rose of Orlais Regular Found in a pile of books in the Circle Tower’s Senior Mage Quarters Wine Regular Bought from: Innkeeper at Lake Calenhad Drydocks

Bella in Redcliffe Tavern

Merchant in Lothering

Zevran

Charming and inquisitive, but deadly with a dagger, Crow Assassin Zevran loves a good surprise. A possible lover of both the male and female Warden, earning Zevran’s approval doesn’t seem too difficult, but truly winning his heart is another matter entirely.

Gift Name Gift Type Location Antivan Leather Boots Plot Found in a locked chest in Haven’s store Dalish Gloves Plot Found in the West Brecilian Forest after visiting the abandoned campsite. Medium Gold Bar Special Found in a treasure pile at the Arl of Denerim’s Estate Medium Silver Bar Special Found at the Anvil of the Void during A Paragon of Her Kind Small Gold Bar Special Looted from Charmed Templars in the Circle Tower Small Silver Bar Special Found in the Inscribed Chest in Haven’s Chantry

So that’s a full guide for all things gifting in Dragon Age Origins! Looking for more gaming news? Be sure to check out our dedicated page.