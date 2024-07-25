Dragon Age fans celebrate Veilguard’s freedom from EA apps

Dragon Age fans celebrate Dragon Age: Veilguard will be available natively on Steam, freeing players from the clutches of the EA App.

For years, the Dragon Age series saw a shifting landscape of game launchers. Origin, Electronic Arts’ original platform, hosted Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age II, and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

As technology evolved, so did the launchers. Steam welcomed these titles, though players often needed mods to fix bugs in Dragon Age: Origins that came as a result of still being forced to open the game through the launcher.

The EA App, which succeeded Origin, has caused its share of headaches. Many players experienced problems with launching Dragon Age: Inquisition, with issues like game crashes and error messages being common.

However, Bioware announced via social media that Dragon Age Veilguard will run smoothly on Steam, and that the game is also verified for the Steam Deck.

The reaction from the Dragon Age community is one of relief and excitement. On a Reddit thread, one Dragon Age player said, “Well, throw me on a pyre and call me Andraste. We’re finally free from the EA app’s endless villainy.”

Another player shared his struggles with getting Dragon Age: Origins to run on the EA App, and their plans to buy the game on Steam for a smoother experience.

Comments like these highlight the community’s frustration with EA’s attempts at making a launcher, and highlight just how ubiquitous Steam is as a platform.

The Steam Deck verification is also a major bonus, making Veilguard the only Dragon Age game to achieve this status. Fans are thrilled about this added convenience.

Article continues after ad

Dragon Age: Veilguard is shaping up to be a fantastic addition to the Dragon Age universe, featuring a vibrant cast of voice actors. After a mixed revival in 2024, it promises to deliver an engaging and immersive experience that’ll revive the long-dormant series.