Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society unveils first details & gameplay of Deadrop ‘VES’ title

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Dr Disrespect’s development studio Midnight Society have unveiled a first look at their upcoming vertical-extraction shooter title, claiming that DEADROP will be the world’s first in its genre.

Details around Dr Disrespect’s own video game have been piling up for some time, with information eking out of development studio Midnight Society.

Despite some controversy over its inclusion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), fans have been eagerly anticipating more conclusive information so they know what to expect from the mustached-maverick’s own title. Doc has a background in video game development, working as a level designer on Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare before turning to full-time streaming.

Its codename, Project Moon, has long been the most definitive title we’ve had but, on July 29, Midnight Society revealed both a name and an exciting first look.

Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society reveal DEADROP

The title for Doc’s upcoming project will be ‘Deadrop’, stylized in all caps. The game, Midnight Society states, will be the world’s first VES, meaning “vertical-extraction shooter”.

They also released a 50-second teaser clip, showing grounded but futuristic gameplay.

According to Studio Head Robert Bowling: “We do everything together. Now that the build is in your hands, get in there. We’ll be getting your feedback and having those gameplay discussions. The next build is BIGGER. It’s BETTER. It’s TIGHTER. It’s FASTER.”

Art Director Darren Bacon added that it’s a vision of the future based on ideas from the 1980s and 1990s.

We also got a first glimpse at the game’s mechanics, with a firing-range clip showing crisp first-person gameplay.

The game’s setting appears to be both dark and grimy, combining classic FPS elements with a gritty cyberpunk cityscape.

Details regarding release date and more are still unclear but, now we’ve had an official reveal and some inkling of what it’s all about, we can expect information to stack up pretty rapidly.

It’s fair to say that, in light of the reveal and the Doc’s reputation for violence, speed, and momentum, excitement for Deadrop will only increase in the coming weeks and months.