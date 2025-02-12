Dr Disrespect reveals scrapped Deadrop plans as he still wants to make new game

Dr Disrespect has revealed scrapped Deadrop plans and revealed he still wants to make a game just weeks after Midnight Society announced it was closing.

YouTube star Dr Disrespect launched Midnight Society back in 2021 to release his own extraction shooter video game alongside ex-COD and Halo developers. It quickly gained popularity, and the studio recruited fans to help provide feedback on early snapshots of its game – Deadrop.

In June 2024, however, the studio cut ties with Dr Disrespect after the YouTuber admitted that his Twitch ban was due to him sending inappropriate messages to a minor. Just seven months later, Midnight Society closed its doors for good.

On February 11, Doc shared a thread on X that revealed various scrapped Deadrop plans and shared that he still wants to make a game in the future.

Dr Disrespect reveals scrapped Deadrop plans

“Deadrop could have been incredible,” he said to start off the thread on X. He then revealed that he worked with a fan to create the initial map sectors, and revealed the concept art for five of them.

“Here are original concept pieces of the different sectors. The goal was to create an interesting contrast between the different sectors both thematically and aesthetically while maintaining scale,” he said.

“Once we formed our Founder team and the studio was starting to be defined with incredible AAA talent, our first initial creative approach for the reveal of Deadrop started with a discussion around a playable firing range,” he added before explaining that they wanted to give players a “transparent approach” to game design.

“We wanted to capture an early tone while giving players glimpses of a new ‘what can be’ transparent approach to game development. So we decided to design and build a firing range while allowing art to do some early stress tests on UE5. Here was my early top down design and some early screenshots from the team’s build.”

Dr Disrespect gave more details about the game, revealing that he “loved working with our concept artists” and that he “lived for this world.” He also says there is more content to share in the future.

“It’s unfortunate how things were handled which ultimately led to the closure of the studio. We were onto a very cool concept and we let it slip out of our hands. But Champs and Variants, trust me I’ve got quite a few more game ideas. I will make it work someday,” he added.

It’s unknown when Doc will ever attempt to build another video game studio – but it’s clear that he wants to make it happen in the future. For now, though, he seems focused on building his community over on Rumble.