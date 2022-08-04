Dr Disrespect explains how Deadrop’s ranked mode will be “different” from other games

Dr Disrespect revealed a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming ‘vertical extraction shooter’ Deadrop. Doc shared his vision for a potential ranked mode.

Midnight Society, Dr Disrespect’s studio, revealed ‘Deadrop‘ on July 29 at a live event in Los Angeles. Fans had their first chance to get their hands on an early build of the game.

Deadrop forces players to fight in a massive skyscraper and appears to take inspiration from Escape from Tarkov and other battle royale titles. Players capture high-value loot and then fight up the tower to an extraction point.

Dr Disrespect shared his thoughts on the reveal event and gave a sneak peek at what fans can expect in Deadrop’s future.

Midnight Society DEADROP was revealed in full on July 30.

Dr Disprespect teases a ranked mode in Deadrop

Dr Disrespect did not confirm a ranked mode for Deadrop, but he shared what he envisions for Midnight Studio’s spin on the fan-favorite innovation.

“If there is a ranked portion of the game, I almost want that portion to be a separate sort of structure.”

Doc mentioned that he would want Deadrop’s ranked mode to take place in a different environment or setting from the base game. The mode would also feature fewer players in a more enclosed area.

Similar to APEX’s Predator list, only a select amount of players qualify for ranked mode. There are 750 Apex Predators, featuring some of the most talented players in the world.

A ranked mode is at the top of the wish list for most Warzone fans, and NICKMERCS leads the charge in banging that drum among content creators.

Doc has also advocated for ranked modes in the past and explained how his take on it would be different.

“It is not necessarily ranked, but a high-stakes ranked game, and maybe the items in there have a different value system.”

Dr Dirsrespect and Midnight Studio did not officially discuss a ranked mode for Deadrop, but the streamer wants his idea to “evolve” down the line.