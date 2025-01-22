Doom: The Dark Ages release date has been leaked and it’s very soon

Initially announced back in 2024 as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, Doom: The Dark Ages has been highly anticipated for around six months now, and it could be coming very soon.

Boasting a return to the classic Doom gameplay, The Dark Ages will be set on a planet stuck in medieval times, bringing all the classic axes, shotguns, spiked ball chains, and shields from the era into an already chaotic experience.

Luckily, thanks to a leak, that chaotic adventure could be coming a lot sooner than many realize, after its release date was leaked ahead of the January 23 Xbox Developer Direct.

Doom: The Dark Ages releases in less than six months according to leak

Spotted by ResetEra, a now-deleted article published by French website Gamekult revealed that Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15, 2025.

id/Microsoft

Their article, after being translated said: “DOOM: The Dark Ages will decimate the infernal legions on May 15, 2025″, suggesting that the new Doom will launch on May 15, 2025.”

They went on to say how “Subtle as a nail in the gullet (to our great delight), the medieval prequel DOOM: The Dark Ages will soon be spilling blood and guts on our consoles, as revealed by the new Xbox Developer_Direct this afternoon.”

As such, it’s likely that the game will be the star of January 23’s Xbox Developer Direct, where we’ll see a release date and probably another trailer.

While it’s purely a leak, this does seem like an article that was accidentally published, and given the previous speculation that marked the game to release in May, this certainly seems likely.

If the leak is to be believed, The Dark Ages will be released in just under five months, which is quite a fast turnaround from its release date announcement to its arrival on console and PC. Luckily, players won’t have too long to wait before they dive back into the shoes (or helmet) of Doom Guy.