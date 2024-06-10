Doom modders add The Dark Ages “Shield Saw” to retro Doom hours after Xbox Showcase reveal

Just a few hours following Xbox Showcase 2024, Doom modders were quick to add the Shield Saw weapon seen in The Dark Ages reveal trailer into retro Doom, and surprisingly, it works stunningly.

The reveal trailer for the upcoming id Software title Doom: The Dark Ages was revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2024 yesterday. The trailer showed 2 minutes worth of gameplay and cinematics that take Doom Slayer to a medieval era as it is the prequel to the 2016 Doom and Doom Eternal (2020).

In this era, players can witness the origin of the Slayer’s rage and his rise from a kingdom’s last hope to Hell’s greatest fear. Although Doom is all about gameplay and weapons, the latest outing will bring a Super Shotgun with The Dark Ages’ new weaponry, including the face-shattering Flail and revved-up, throwable Shield Saw.

The modding community for Doom is well-known for playing the game on unusual devices such as a printer screen or a calculator, and the same modders have now added the Shield Saw weapon to retro Doom and it works amazingly well.

An X user named CreeperOfSteam shared a working clip of the mod where players can throw the Shield Saw and cut through enemies in retro Doom (1993). Looking at an actual working mod of the weapon, players were amazed at the appearance of the mod less than a day after the weapon’s reveal.

One such player said, “The devil works fast, but a Doom fan works faster.” Another chimed in, “I knew it would only be a matter of very short time before someone makes this.” A third one wrote, “This was so fast I thought they had stolen the idea from some mod.”

To those curious, the mod is played on the Scythe 2 mapset and monsters are from HorrorMovieRei’s GothMons mod. However, the mod link isn’t made available yet so you’ll have to wait until you can install it in classic Doom and experience the weapon firsthand.