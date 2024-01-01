Don’t let this exclusive Carl and Ellie from Up Funko Pop! Moments float away

BoxLunch and Funko Pop! have launched another exclusive figure, this time featuring Carl and Ellie from the beloved Pixar movie, Up.

Funko and BoxLunch have a new exclusive Pop! Moments figure that is now available. This Pop! features Carl and Ellie cozied up in their favorite chairs from the beloved animated film Up.

Funko & Boxlunch launch new Up Funko Pop for Disney 100

Funko

Of course, Up holds a special place in many fans’ hearts for its emotional, bittersweet story. Seeing Carl and Ellie’s devotion immortalized in vinyl is quite special.

Article continues after ad

For devoted Funko collectors, these are made exclusive to the two online stores. Funko has also tied the figure with Disney’s 100th anniversary, with Up being considered one of the best Disney/Pixar movies of all time.

Article continues after ad

The figures aren’t limited edition, however, and should be available as normal. Other Disney 100 tie-in figures are also still available. These include Marvel, Star Wars, and classic Disney characters.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

BoxLunch purchases help charities and feeding those in need

Here’s a special bonus reason to shop on BoxLunch – for every $10 spent in-store and online, BoxLunch donates a meal to Feeding America. So while you add some Up magic to your collection, you’ll also be helping a good cause.

Article continues after ad

Carl and Ellie will fit nicely into most display areas at just over four inches without taking up too much space. And at under $40, this is a sweet deal for two high-quality vinyl figures.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Looking for more deals on Funko Pops? We’ve got you covered in spades. Head to our Funko hub for the latest news & deals on the figures.