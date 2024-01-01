Don’t let this exclusive Carl and Ellie from Up Funko Pop! Moments float away
BoxLunch and Funko Pop! have launched another exclusive figure, this time featuring Carl and Ellie from the beloved Pixar movie, Up.
Of course, Up holds a special place in many fans’ hearts for its emotional, bittersweet story. Seeing Carl and Ellie’s devotion immortalized in vinyl is quite special.
For devoted Funko collectors, these are made exclusive to the two online stores. Funko has also tied the figure with Disney’s 100th anniversary, with Up being considered one of the best Disney/Pixar movies of all time.
The figures aren’t limited edition, however, and should be available as normal. Other Disney 100 tie-in figures are also still available. These include Marvel, Star Wars, and classic Disney characters.
BoxLunch purchases help charities and feeding those in need
Here’s a special bonus reason to shop on BoxLunch – for every $10 spent in-store and online, BoxLunch donates a meal to Feeding America. So while you add some Up magic to your collection, you’ll also be helping a good cause.
Carl and Ellie will fit nicely into most display areas at just over four inches without taking up too much space. And at under $40, this is a sweet deal for two high-quality vinyl figures.
