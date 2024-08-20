Don’t fight Wandering Wight in Black Myth Wukong until you have this key ability

Wandering Wight is an optional boss you encounter very early on in Black Myth: Wukong but it can prove quite the challenge if you choose to take it on.

Black Myth: Wukong features a large number of bosses with the game being structured around beating one after the other with little gap in between. Some are easy, while others will pose a challenge to players, especially if you’re trying to rush at them without proper preparation.

Article continues after ad

One tough early boss is Wandering Wight who’s located in the Forest of the Wolves near Outside the Forest Shrine in Chapter One. It’s particularly hard to defeat when you haven’t got many skills and low HP. However, you can counter it with one key ability.

Here’s how to defeat Wandering Wight and the best ability to choose before diving in.

How to defeat Wandering Wight

The best ability to unlock is Resolute Counterflow from the Smash Stance. With this skill, if you consume a Focus Point and use a Heavy Attack in between your Light Attacks, you deal massive damage. Fortunately, if you are able to land this on the boss properly, it will topple over, thereby opening up a massive attack window.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Then, Balance your aggression. Don’t get overly aggressive even though it’s an early-game boss. The boss may look big, but its attacks are fast and if you get hit by even one combo, you’ll end up dead with your low early-game HP.

On top of this, Manage your Stamina. Always check your stamina as you will burn through it when using heavy attacks. If you keep forcing attacks and your stamina goes to zero, you won’t be able to use your dodge. This means if you end up with zero stamina, you will get caught in a combo and die.

Article continues after ad

The Immobilize Spell is your best friend in this fight. Use it when you feel you can’t dodge an attack as it will completely disrupt any combo the boss might be doing. You can perform Resolute Strike when the boss is stunned for massive damage.

Article continues after ad

Finally, if possible, put a few points on Robust Constitution for a small bump in health and Rampant Vigor for a small bump in Stamina. Losing the fight when the boss is one hit away from death can be frustrating. Buffing your health a little can help you tank one extra hit and a little extra Stamina will help you land one extra attack.

Article continues after ad

Wandering Wight move list / how to counter







Below we’ve got a rundown of some of the core moves you’ll encounter when fighting the boss:

Ground Stomp : The boss will occasionally stomp the ground when you’re near it Counter : Walk away or dodge whenever you see the boss raise its feet.

: The boss will occasionally stomp the ground when you’re near it Ground Swipe : The Wandering Wight will aggressively swipe the ground and the move has a massive hit-box, so you will get hit unless you perform a perfect dodge. Counter: Back-dodge or side-dodge is the best way to counter it. The boss will chain three swipes one after another, so make sure you keep dodging until the chain is over.

: The Wandering Wight will aggressively swipe the ground and the move has a massive hit-box, so you will get hit unless you perform a perfect dodge. Rush down : If you try to maintain a distance from the boss, it will charge at you and perform any of the moves listed here. Counter : Side-step the rush down attacks.

: If you try to maintain a distance from the boss, it will charge at you and perform any of the moves listed here. Earthquake : The boss will land three powerful punches on the ground and release massive shockwaves. Each shockwave has a bigger area of effect than its predecessor. The move ends with a fourth and final powerful shockwave. Counter : Run away from the boss when you see the Earthquake attack. It’s easy to detect as the boss will stomp the ground and it will glow bright yellow. The first stomp has a very small area, so you can easily walk away to a safe distance.

: The boss will land three powerful punches on the ground and release massive shockwaves. Each shockwave has a bigger area of effect than its predecessor. The move ends with a fourth and final powerful shockwave. Laser Blast : Finally, the Wandering Wight has a move where it does a hand sign and releases a blast from its palm. This blast deals massive damage and is often released as an ender to the Earthquake move. Counter : Side-step the Laser Blast. The moment you see the boss’s palm glowing bright yellow, you’ll know the attack is coming.

: Finally, the Wandering Wight has a move where it does a hand sign and releases a blast from its palm. This blast deals massive damage and is often released as an ender to the Earthquake move.

As a final note, if you defeat Wandering Wight very early, you will notice that it drops its spirit, but you can’t capture it and it vanishes upon resetting at a Shrine. Don’t worry as once you gain the ability to absorb spirits, the Wandering Wight will appear in your “Cultivate Spirits” inventory.

In the meantime, if you’re interested in the game but unsure whether to play it, check out our review for guidance. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our guides on the beginner tips and achievement list for Black Myth: Wukong.

Article continues after ad