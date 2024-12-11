Don’t expect to see Bloodborne 2 at The Game Awards

Fans expecting a return to the streets of Yharnam shouldn’t expect to see them so soon, as an appearance by Bloodborne has been shot down.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding a return from the Bloodborne franchise, either as a PS5 remaster, update patch, or a sequel. This is helped by Sony’s ongoing attempted acquisition of Kadokawa, which would put FromSoftware and all of its IPs under its banner.

During a recent appearance on The Kinda Funny Podcast, Bloomberg writer Jason Schreier revealed that there are going to be two huge announcements at The Game Awards 2024 which will excite people, this led to speculation from fans on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours Reddit on what the titles could be, prompting a response from Schreier.

FromSoftware / Sony

Bloodborne at TGA’s has been shot down

A user named RecentCalligrapher82 suggested that Bloodborne would be one of the two titles mentioned at The Game Awards. Unfortunately for FromSoftware fans, this was one of the comments Schreier responded to, outright saying it wasn’t one they’d heard about.

Considering how hype any mention of a Bloodborne would be, it would certainly merit being one of the biggest reveals of the show. If Schreier is downplaying it, then it sounds like it won’t be featured.

It’s possibly still too early for any Bloodborne revival or sequel to be announced. The Kadokawa acquisition may have complicated matters, assuming something was already being worked on. Sony might want to wait until FromSoftware is fully under its control before formally revealing anything.

Sony might have teased something Bloodborne-related in the PlayStation 30th anniversary video, but the company isn’t exactly dying for new reveals. 2024 was a huge year for the PlayStation 5, and a certain Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to ensure 2025 will involve a lot of system sales.

Fans should be optimistic about the return of Bloodborne, be it a simple 60fps patch for the original game, a remaster, or a full-blown sequel in the future. But those hoping to see Bloodborne 2 at The Game Awards 2024, should temper their expectations – if this report is to be believed.