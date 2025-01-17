Donkey Kong has surprise new look in Switch 2’s Mario Kart 9 reveal

Donkey Kong looks very different from his typical gaming appearance in the Switch 2’s Mario Kart 9 reveal footage thanks to a redesign.

Alongside Nintendo finally giving fans their first look at the Switch 2, the other big talking point for the trailer was confirming that a new Mario Kart game is on the way.

The first new entry in the franchise since 2014, Mario Kart 9, the name given to the new project by fans, has been a huge talking point. From speculation that it’ll be bigger than ever and allow for up to 24 racers to battle it out at one time, to new maps, items, and more, there’s a lot of anticipation for the new racer.

While almost all the reception to Mario Kart 9’s announcement has been positive, one sneaky reveal has taken many by surprise, with fans getting their first look at Donkey Kong’s new redesign.

As one of the oldest and most beloved characters from the Mario franchise, Donkey Kong is a household name and a go-to racer for many Mario Kart lovers. His redesign is very different from what has typically been seen from Donkey Kong but closely resembles his look from the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Donkey Kong’s size and physicality are much closer to how it is presented in the Super Mario Bros. movie, his face shape and structure are also clearly inspired by the record-breaking animated film.

Donkey Kong’s new Super Mario Bros. movie-inspired redesign

It didn’t take fans long to pick up on the changes to Donkey Kong’s design, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts on the new look.

“The new Mario Kart Donkey Kong design has succeeded in getting me to notice how weird the old DK’s banana-shaped skin eyebrows are,” shared one X (formerly Twitter) user.

And while some are “digging” the rework because it reminds them of “old school Donkey Kong,” others are much less excited. “Oh hell no, they Illuminationized him,” claimed another X user while others questioned, “What have they done to my son?”

From the footage shown in the Switch 2 reveal, Donkey Kong appears to be the only Mario character who has received a redesign for Mario Kart 9.

However, with a better look at the game expected in the coming months, this could very well change.