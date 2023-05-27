Dolphin Emulator Steam listing removed following Nintendo DMCA

Nintendo has filed a DMCA notice against Valve and the Dolphin Emulator development team – which removed the title’s Steam listing.

Dolphin is an open-source emulator for the Nintendo GameCube and Wii for Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, and Android devices. For years, fans of the service have patiently waited for Dolphin Emulator to receive a Steam port.

However, Nintendo’s recent actions have prevented the release of Dolphin Emulator on Steam. The video game company claimed the title had violated Nintendo’s rights per the anti-circumvention portion of the DMCA.

Now, it’s unclear if the title will ever be available to download from Steam as a result of Nintendo’s DMCA.

Nintendo files DMCA takedown against Dolphin Emulator

Twitter user Wario64 confirmed Dolphin Emulator had been delisted from Steam. The OP also included a screenshot of the development team’s announcement concerning Nintendo’s legal actions.

“It is with much disappointment that we have to announce that the Dolphin on Steam release has been indefinitely postponed,” the message read. “We are currently investigating our options and will have a more in-depth response in the near future.”

In the tweet’s replies, people debated whether the update meant they canceled Dolphin on Steam entirely. ianthemarxist explained how the emulator itself wasn’t illegal, but the legal fees for a court battle like this would cost millions. Therefore, the price alone may prevent the Dolphin Emulator’s launch on Steam.

Additionally, some alleged that Nintendo might forget about the issue after a while. On the other hand, some users were glad Nintendo was joining the fight to stop mass piracy.

Nintendo has entered legal battles over various issues in the past few years. Recently, one young gamer filed a potential class action lawsuit against the company after accidentally using his dad’s credit card. The case alleges Mario Kart Tour practices “dark patterns” within its gacha system.

