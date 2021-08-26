What is DokeV? Bizarre open world game that rocked Gamescom 2021

One of the weirdest yet most intriguing new titles to come out of Gamescom 2021’s showcase is DokeV. Here’s everything you need to know about the open-world game, from its release date, trailers and catchy theme song.

While Gamescom 2021 has gifted us insight into the likes of the highly anticipated Far Cry 6 and Call of Duty: Vanguard, the name that’s on many gamers’ lips is DokeV.

Shown during the August 25 presentation, the game has skyrocketed to fame because of its spectacular graphics, quirky content and outright baffling storyline.

If it looks like the perfect game for you, or has simply piqued your interest, here’s everything you need to know about Pearl Abyss’ DokeV.

DokeV: Release Date

While the exact release date for DokeV remains unknown, the colorful title is projected to drop in 2022.

DokeV: Platforms

Developer Pearl Abyss hasn’t official listed the platforms for DokeV – so nothing is confirmed yet. However, the developer’s other primary game, Black Desert, is available on PC, console, and mobile. On the official YouTube page for DokeV, Windows, Xbox and PS4 are listed in the game’s tags.

DokeV Gamescom 2021 Trailer

First revealed at Gamescom 2021, DokeV’s trailer is a blend of stunning vistas, anime-style graphics and adorable characters. One of the standouts is the rideable alpaca, which has even won over the hearts of hardcore gamers like Asmongold.

What is the DokeV song?

One of the most iconic parts about this beautifully bizarre trailer is the song. Across the globe gamers have been looking to download the quirky K-Pop style anthem, and we’re here to help sate your musical desires.

The track is called ROCKSTAR and can be downloaded via the game’s official website. You can even get a remixed version too, so get ready to party!

What is DokeV about?

It’s safe to say that one of the things that has drawn people to the game is the bizarre trailer which features everything from casual playground games to battling against dragons whilst flying through a snowstorm.

Described as a “creature-collecting open-world action-adventure,” Pearl Abyss writes that the game is “filled with intriguing stories.” You are tasked with “befriend[ing] the local Dokebi that gain strength from and encourage people’s dreams.”

While that’s all we know at the moment, the devs have confirmed that the game is not an MMO. “DokeV was initially introduced as an MMO, but we decided to move the game in a different direction and it’s now a creature-collecting open world action-adventure,” the devs clarified on Twitter.

#DokeV was initially introduced as an MMO, but we decided to move the game in a different direction and it's now a creature-collecting open world action-adventure. But regardless of genre, we're going for fun, vibrant, and adventurous! 🦙☂️ — DokeV (@DokeVGame) August 25, 2021

So that’s everything you need to know about the wonderfully perplexing DokeV! As more information becomes available we’ll be sure to update this page. In the mean time, check out all of our other release hubs:

