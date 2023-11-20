Does Zenless Zone Zero have multiplayer or co-op?

HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero aims to deliver adrenaline-fueled action with its latest free-to-play anime game, but does it include co-op or multiplayer? Here’s everything we know about whether or not you can play the upcoming game with your friends.

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest game from HoYoverse, the creators behind the ever-popular Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. However, unlike both of these titles, Zenless Zone Zero is an action game with roguelike mechanics.

Just like in Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, players will need to unlock and master a variety of colorful characters to defeat the game’s enemies. While details are still fairly light when it comes to Zenleess Zone Zero, we’ve outlined everything we currently know about the game’s multiplayer.

Will Zenless Zone Zero have multiplayer or co-op?

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero is the latest game from the makers behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

HoYoverse has yet to reveal whether Zenless Zone Zero will have multiplayer or any form of co-op functionality. However, the developers do have a good track record when it comes to enabling players to team up with one another.

In fact, Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact both enable adventurers to battle together. However, it’s also important to bear in mind that Honkai Star Rail doesn’t feature multiplayer – instead, players can simply add one another and borrow a character and use them in Calyxes and the Caverns of Corrosion.

So, when it comes to multiplayer functionality in Zenless Zone Zero, it could go either way. However, one thing that does seem to be a certainty is the inclusion of cross-progression. After all, HoYoverse’s latest games have included this feature, enabling players to take their adventure on the go.

As always, we’ll be updating this article as and when new information is announced, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. In the meantime, you can check out our other Zenless Zone Zero content below:

