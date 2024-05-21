XDefiant is finally launching to take on the titan that is Call of Duty, and many are wondering if the game will have the same kind of features as the popular FPS series like private matches.

While online multiplayer may be the cream of the crop for this style of games, many like to take their matches offline to play against each other without having to worry about strangers ruining their experience.

So if you want to know if XDefiant will have private matches available, here is the breakdown on if that will be possible.

Does XDefiant have private matches?

Unfortunately, XDefiant will not have private matches when it launches. It will have access to all the typical game modes that any online shooter would have, like Domination and its own twist on Kill Confirmed called Hot Shot.

However, these will be solely available for online matchmaking only.

However, the Year One roadmap that was released confirms that private matches will be coming at some point in the near future. Specifically, the game mode will be coming at some point during the first year of the game’s life cycle.

For anyone looking to hone their skills at the game before taking it online, the Practice Zone can help with that. It offers three zones: an Assault Course to work on aiming and movement, Abilities & Ultras to get used to each Faction and what they can do, and the Firing Range to test out different weapons.

However, this does not completely fulfill the competitive angle that Private Matches have to offer, only practice.

As the first year of XDefiant progresses and a better timeframe for the release of Private Matches is given, we will update the information here.

