Does Valve’s Deadlock have skins?

Deadlock is Valve’s newest take on the hero shooter MOBA genre, featuring a multitude of unique and interesting characters to pick from. Here’s what we know about the game’s skins so far.

Valve’s mysterious new project has been making waves on the internet as of late. Deadlock, the new third-person MOBA mixes elements from games like Overwatch and League of Legends, bringing iconic heroes to a new battlefield.

With the game only just getting into closed beta, everyone’s curious to see where Valve takes the new title. Being a free-to-play game, many are wondering if there will be cosmetics that allow them to upgrade and customize their favorite characters.

Want to know more about Deadlock’s skins? Here’s what we know so far.

Deadlock: does the game have skins?

As of writing, Deadlock does not have any skins. Each character just has their base design currently available, which is pretty unfortunate for any cosmetic lovers out there.

However, the game is only in its early stages, being in closed beta at the moment. This of course means that the developers are still working hard to continue making the game.

This might mean that cosmetics like skins are taking a back seat for the moment, so the devs can complete the title and launch it for everyone.

Will Deadlock have skins in the future?

Just because Deadlock doesn’t have skins at the moment, doesn’t mean it won’t in the future.

It’s highly likely that Deadlock will have skins in a future update, as many other titles from Valve, like Team Fortress 2, Counterstrike 2, and DOTA 2 have all had a lengthy history of skins.

Valve’s skins tend to be a bit more about cosmetic sets, however, meaning if DOTA is anything to go off of, you’ll be able to mix and match pieces of cosmetics for a character. Think maybe a different weapon skin, or a new shirt.

Valve If Valve does something similar to DOTA, we could see Pocket with a new weapon, or a new briefcase as cosmetics.

The devs have yet to officially confirm if skins will be a thing in Deadlock, but many players, us included, are convinced that they’re on the way, we’ll just need to wait out a little longer.