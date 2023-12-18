Lethal Company is a brand new horror game that’s become extremely popular on Steam since it launched, but does it have controller support? We’ve got the answer for you right here.

The latest indie title to have taken Steam by storm is Lethal Company. This is an indie horror release where players are tasked with exploring moons full of hostile monsters and dangers in order to collect enough precious scrap to fulfill their quota for the company.

It’s a game packed full of scares and opportunities for a lot of hilarity thanks to its heavy emphasis on co-op gameplay (though you can play solo matches if you prefer). With Lethal Company currently only available on PC however, some players may want to know if it’s possible to play with a controller as well as via mouse and keyboard.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not Lethal Company has controller support.

ZEEKERSS Lethal Company has partial controller support.

Does Lethal Company have controller support?

Yes, Lethal Company does have controller support but it’s only partial.

This means that while you can play with a controller, some parts of the game will still require using a mouse and keyboard. Given some of the mechanics in Lethal Company, such as the ability to type messages on the Terminal or input commands, it makes sense that players would still need to use a mouse and keyboard occasionally.

It’s important to note that Lethal Company is still in early access, so it’s possible that full controller support will be added in the future, especially if the game does receive a console release, but at this stage that’s no indication of that happening anytime soon.

That’s everything you need to know about controller support in Lethal Company. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

