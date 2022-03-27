Nintendo’s iconic pink puffball is back in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Now that the game has launched, players are wondering if they can play co-op through online and local play.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Kirby’s most recent adventure.

Forgotten Land is the pink hero’s first 3D title on the Switch, sporting eye-popping visuals with colorful locations and adorable enemy designs.

While many Nintendo fans have gotten their hands on the game, players have been curious to know if Kirby has online or local co-op, and exactly how it works.

Does Kirby and the Forgotten Land have online co-op?

Sadly, Kirby and the Forgotten Land does not have an online co-op feature.

Advertisement

Read More: Every present code in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

That doesn’t mean that the game doesn’t support multiplayer at all, however, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land does support local co-op where players can play together.

How to play Kirby and the Forgotten Land local co-op

Accessing local co-op in the latest Kirby game is quite simple.

All you have to do to unlock co-op is finish the introduction level, then follow the steps below.

Open Game Menu Select Play Co-op Connect another Switch controller

After you load into the game through co-op, the second player will load in as the Bandana Waddle Dee, who can use their spear to slice through enemies.

Following these steps should get you loaded into the game with a friend in no time.