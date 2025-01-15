Does Delta Force have controller support?

Delta Force has had a very successful start attracting and retaining a sizable player base, but those looking to join the fun might be curious as to whether NovaLogic’s FPS has controller support.

It might seem like a given these days to include controller support, but Delta Force isn’t your average shooter. It launched exclusively on PC and is backed by a Chinese publisher, and PC and mobile gaming dominate the Chinese market.

As such, there’s currently no console version, and that means that controller support isn’t a given by any means. Here’s everything you need to know about controller support in Delta Force.

Can you use a controller in Delta Force: Hawk Ops?

Delta Force does not have official controller support, so you can’t use a controller without the use of third-party tools.

However, it is possible to use a controller by using third-party tools. The easiest method is through Steam by enabling Steam Input, which can be done by following these instructions:

Open Steam

Go to Steam Settings and select Controller

With your controller connected, select ‘Edit’ under Desktop Layout and then enable Steam Input

Dexerto Steam Input essentially turns your controller into a pseudo mouse and keyboard.

After enabling Steam Input, you’ll want to edit your controller layout and change the inputs to whatever is preferred. This allows your controller to imitate a mouse & keyboard, so it will be detected and work in Delta Force.

Keep in mind that this is far from native controller support. As a result, there is no aim assist, and you may have to do a lot of tweaking to make the sensitivity feel right.

When is controller support being added?

Controller support is being added to Delta Force in early 2025, as confirmed by one of the game’s developers on Steam.

Responding to a query about the game’s lack of controller support, a developer responded, “Thank you for playing Delta Force! We’re working on adding controller support and are aiming to introduce this feature to the game by Q1 2025.”

Dexerto A developer confirmed on Steam that controller support is being added to Delta Force.

Q1 2025 refers to the first quarter of the year, meaning controller support will be added before the end of March. This will most likely coincide with the game’s console release, which has yet to be given a specific date.

Regardless of whether you end up using MnK or a controller, you’ll still need a top-tier loadout. We recommend trying this M4A1 build or CAR-15 build, with both being meta options that are unlocked early on.