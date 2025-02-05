More than a decade in the making, Civilization VII is the next step for the beloved strategy series, with a ton of changes and advancements for even experienced players to get to grips with. It’s also releasing on more platforms than ever, so here’s everything you need to know about how that works.

Despite being the most technically demanding game in the history of the series, the development team has worked to optimize it for as many platforms as possible.

That has resulted in the usual PC release, as well as a complete version of the game for players on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch. Though there are some visual differences, the integration they have managed to achieve is impressive.

Does Civilization 7 support cross-play?

Firaxis Games

In a huge win for players of all preferences, Civilization VII supports full cross-play functionality across all platforms. This means that players on PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch can play the game together without any restrictions.

The good news doesn’t stop there though, with Civilization VII also supporting full cross-progression between platforms. So if you start a game on the Switch and decide to move over to the PC during the day, then it’s simply a case of linking a 2K account to a Civilization VII account and going from there.

There have been significant changes to the way players interact with the user interface. Much of this has been done with controller play in mind, though the game does still suit a mouse and keyboard setup best.

That’s all there is to know about cross-play on Civilization VII! Make sure to check out our full breakdown of the system requirements for PC players, as well as the DLC roadmap, which promises a ton of new content in relatively short order.