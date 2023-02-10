Does Atomic Heart have a 6-hour cutscene? Rumor explained

Atomic Heart has garnered a lot of attention and publicity due to a rumored 6-hour cutscene in the game that has left potential buyers confused, so let’s run through everything we know about this potentially long cutscene in Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart has already drummed up attention in the build-up to the game’s release with the controversy about whether or not Russia is involved in the development or production of the title.

That’s not all though, as a lot of media attention has also been drawn to the game due to whispers that Mundfish’s adventurous FPS will have a 6-hour cutscene – featuring some very adult content.

So without further ado, let’s take a deep dive into Atomic Heart’s supposed 6-hour cutscene drama.

Atomic Heart 6-hour cutscene drama explained

The curious Atomic Heart gossip came about when IGN posted an article claiming that the devs has told them that the game would feature a six-hour cutscene containing sex scenes between the protagonist and one of the robot ballerinas.

In case you’ve missed it, one of Atomic Heart’s trailers showed off a pair of robot ballerinas that made the internet explode. They drew the kind of reaction that Lady Dimitrescu did when she was revealed for Resident Evil Village.

However, shortly after, IGN seemingly pulled all mention of the cutscene and haven’t said anything on the matter since.

You can see evidence of IGN’s initial article in YouTuber LapisGoBlue’s video on the topic.

On the other hand, Mundfish have since made a light comment on the subject matter when asked: “So, how many hours of sex scenes will it contain now?”

The developer simply replied: “Find it out by yourself.”

The reply has only added fuel to the fire, and it does seem likely that there might be a cutscene, but the general consensus is that a 6-hour cutscene was probably a joke that suddenly escalated.

In any case, we’ll all have to find out on February 21, when Atomic Heart debuts to see the full extent of the ballerinas, any potential explicit content, and the length of cutscenes.

It seems unlikely that any title would go to such extreme lengths, especially a lesser-known studio, but stranger things have happened!

