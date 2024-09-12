Disturbing Space Marine 2 photo mode discovery has players asking if Titus is “okay”

Space Marine 2’s main character Titus is meant to be a stoic death machine with a strong hold on his emotions. The game’s photo mode may have disproven that, however.

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. Space Marine 2 does a pretty good job of illustrating this fact by expertly recreating the Warhammer 40,000 setting. Our review called it ‘the Warhammer game fans have been waiting for’ and that’s largely due to how faithfully it represents the franchise’s identity.

Given the horrific drudgery of waging an eternal war on multiple fronts, no faction in Games Workshop’s universe is better equipped to deal with this hardship than the titular Space Marines. These genetic marvels are designed specifically to face down the terrors of a galaxy in turmoil with steadfast resolve. Space Marine 2’s Demetrian Titus should be no exception.

After playing around in the game’s photo mode, however, Reddit user Alternative-Motor-44 has found a crack in Titus’ demeanor. A facial expression so disturbing that they’re wondering whether or not the Ultramarine lieutenant is starting to feel the pressure.

The clip posted to the game’s Subreddit shows some pretty standard imagery for Space Marine 2. Lieutenant Titus is in the heat of combat, jamming the forelimb of a Tyranid warrior down its own throat. Just Warhammer stuff.

A closer inspection of Titus’ face reveals a glassy-eyed stare and a smile that is, for lack of a better word, unsettling. He looks a little bit off, and Alternative-Motor-44 raised some concern about the player character’s state of mind.

Other users don’t seem to share these concerns. “Of course he’s okay! By the Throne, he’s having the time of his life,” one player put forward. “That’s the face of a man who loves his job,” another agreed.

The facial rendering and animation in Space Marine 2’s cutscenes are usually pretty spot-on. It looks like that changes somewhat in gameplay but that could lead to some pretty hilarious screenshots for anyone dedicated to capturing them.

