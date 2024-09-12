Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea revealed: Release date, new starter decks, more

Disney Lorcana’s sixth set Azurite Sea has received its first proper reveal. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the new set including its release date and all the new goodies arriving alongside it.

There are no breaks on the Disney Lorcana train. With Shimmering Skies still feeling relatively fresh, the team at Ravensburger has revealed an upcoming adventure across the Azurite Sea.

A new set means new changes to the Disney Lorcana meta, new starter decks to introduce players to the game, and a tantalizing new story to uncover. On top of all that, there are a tonne of new accessories arriving with set six.

This guide will go over everything you need to know about Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea from when you can get your hands on it to what you can get your hands on.

Azurite Sea will hit specialized game and hobby stores across the globe on November 15, 2024. It will arrive at larger retailers shortly afterward on November 25, 2024.

It will be the final Lorcana set of 2024 before we head into the new year. Ravensburger has revealed some tidbits about what to expect in 2025 including new Glimmers from The Black Cauldron and Pocahontas, and the arrival of Pixar characters to the TCG.

Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea story & setting

Illumineers and Glimmers alike are venturing back into the Inklands and setting sail across the Azurite Sea. Hoping to track down something or someone who can help repair the Great Illuminary, they’ll need to be careful as Jafar is still lurking in the shadows.

Of course, swashbuckling shenanigans on the high seas mean pirates and Azurite Sea features a bunch of your favorite Disney characters with buccaneer-themed Floodborn and Dreamborn variants. More characters with the Pirate keyword means new opportunities for fun tribal decks.

This is a dangerous region in the realm of Lorcana so you’ll need dependable companions. This set introduces new characters from Big Hero 6 and the Rescue Rangers to help you on your journey.

Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea products

Like every set before it, Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea will add a plethora of new Character, Item, Action, and Location cards for every Ink Color in the game. These will be found in Booster Packs but there’s far more than just packs to consider when getting stuck into this new chapter.

Azurite Sea accessories

Disney/Ravensburger

Azurite Sea will come with plenty of new accessories to stylize your Disney Lorcana gameplay. New deck boxes and sleeves feature the likes of Scar – Vengeful Lion and the fan favorite art of Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard. A small consolation prize for anyone who missed out on the silly old bear’s playmat.

Speaking of playmats, this new set gets two new ones. One features Elsa – The Fith Spirit and the other showcases Donald Duck – Buccaneer. Both cards that were introduced in Shimmering Skies.

Azurite Sea Illumineer’s Trove

Disney/Ravensburger

A treasure trove of Lorcana goodies feels perfectly on theme with a set about pirating adventures on the open water. The Azurite Sea Illumineer’s Trove is exactly that.

Like previous Troves, you’ll score eight booster packs from the set which gives you a chance to acquire some meta staples or even one of Lorcana’s valuable Enchanted cards. The box itself functions as a great storage option for your growing collection of cards as well.

On top of that, you’ll receive some dice to use as damage counters, divider cards based on Ink color to separate your collection, and a handy Lore counter for games. Troves have historically been a great way to dive headfirst into a new set.

Azurite Sea Starter Decks

Disney/Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea also brings two brand-new Starter Decks to help you find your feet with the TCG. Of course, they aren’t bad for seasoned players looking to pad out their playsets or spice things up when teaching friends either.

The Azurite Sea Starter Decks feature two lesser used Ink combinations that may signal a potential shift in gameplay. Each one highlights some of the new franchises introduced in the set as well.

The Amber/Ruby Starter Deck looks to center around the new Pirate variations of Characters in Azurite Sea. Headed up by Jim Hawkins – Honorable Pirate, he allows you to search the top four cards of your deck for other Pirates to add to your hand. Hopefully, you can hit Tigger – In The Crow’s Nest who Quests for additional Lore with every Action you play.

The Emerald Sapphire deck is all about Inventors with a tonne of new mechanics that buff every Character with that Keyword. Gadget Hackwrench will let you play Inventor Characters for one less Ink if you have three or more Items in play. Go Go Tomago is Evasive and she lets you pay two Ink to gain Lore equal to the damage on an opposing Character.

Each Azurite Sea Starter Deck is sure to showcase a few interesting combos. We’re excited to see where they fit into our Disney Lorcana Starter Deck rankings.

Azurite Sea Stitch Collector’s Gift Set

This one is for the fans. The Stitch Collector’s Gift set comes with a card storage Portfolio that features every variant of Stitch that has ever graced a Lorcana Card.

Not only do you get somewhere to store your collection, you get four Azurite Sea booster packs to help it grow. Of course, the real draw for this one is a Promotional card of the set’s poster alien; Stitch – Alien Buccaneer with a one-of-a-kind foil treatment.

I wonder why this set releases so close to the holiday gift-buying period…

Disney/Ravensburger

That’s all the major info we have on Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea so far but you can be sure that more will come in the lead-up to its release.

If you’re looking for more Lorcana in the meantime, check out our list of the game’s most valuable cards or find out how to succeed in a Draft.