Disney Lorcana’s next set takes us to the mysterious Archazia’s Island. Here’s everything we know including release dates, new Glimmers, and more.

Disney Lorcana has truly cemented itself in the Trading Card Game Space standing shoulder-to-shoulder with big players like Magic: The Gathering and the Pokemon TCG. While initially viewed with skepticism owing to its kid-friendly IP, Lorcana has proven to be a mechanically deep game with some stellar artwork to fuel the chase for its most valuable cards.

The game is currently in the midst of its sixth core set; Azurite Sea. While the pirate-themed adventure has sustained players since its launch in November 2024, it’s about time to start setting our sights on the horizon.

Ravensburger has done a light reveal on the seventh set; Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island. We’ve gathered all of the currently known details about the set including its release date, new properties making their debut in the game, and more.

Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island will hit the shelves in hobby stores and Disney parks on March 7, 2025. As with most sets, this is a precursor to a wider release among larger retailers.

Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island will hit big box stores like Target and Walmart on March 21, 2025; exactly two weeks after its initial launch.

Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island set details

The titular Archazia’s Island was the object of the Illumineer’s quest across the perilous Azurite Sea. Some early flavor text for the set claims that this island holds an “ancient secret” and players will take their first steps landward when it releases.

Based on the owl motif in the set’s title render, it looks like the mysterious Archazia’s Island has been hinted at in some cards from Azurite Sea. The Owl Island Location card looks to show off some of the Island’s aesthetic and we’re sure to see more of it in some upcoming card art; some of which is set to feature some never-before-seen IP in Disney Lorcana.

Ravensburger/Disney

New characters in Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island

The aforementioned flavor text for Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island reveals that it’s a place “where friendly pets abound”. What that translates to is some brand-new Glimmers from classic Disney films that have yet to feature in the TCG.

Bolt from the movie of the same name has been shown off in key art from the set and Ravensburger has also revealed that characters from Lady and the Tramp will make their debut on Archazia’s Island. It looks as if we’ll be getting a whole host of cuddly critters in this set which is right in Disney’s wheelhouse.

A focus on pets also opens up the possibility for a new tribal archetype similar to existing ones like Heroes, Pirates, and Inventors.

Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island products

While the particulars of every new piece of kit coming to the game with Archazia’s Island are still unknown, some have been detailed in brief by Ravensburger.

The currently known products for Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island are as follows:

Booster Packs and Boxes

Starter Decks

Gift Box

Card Sleeves and Boxes

Playmats

The gift box focuses on Lilo and Stitch once again and will feature a foil Lilo card with alternative art as well as five random booster packs from the first six sets, and a storage box. This round of playmats features extended artwork of Tigger, In the Crow’s Nest, and the cast of Big Hero 6.

Ravensburger/Disney

That’s everything we know about Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island so far but as things move closer to the set’s release, we’re sure to receive more info.

In the meantime, check out our ranking of the current Disney Lorcana Starter Decks. We’ll be speculating about where the new ones will place