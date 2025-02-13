Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island exclusive reveal: Lady Tremaine, Bitterly Jealous

Disney Lorcana is about to enter its seventh set since launch. To celebrate a new adventure on Archazia’s Island, we have an exclusive Legendary card to reveal in the form of Lady Tremaine, Bitterly Jealous.

Disney Lorcana’s breakneck release schedule continues and after some swashbuckling adventures on the Azurite Sea, we’re finally ready to touch down on Archazia’s Island. Players can expect some valuable new cards to chase as well as some new additions to spice up their meta decks.

We still have a little while to go before we can get our hands on the new cards from the upcoming set but that doesn’t mean we have to sit idle. Disney Lorcana reveal season is in full swing and we’ve got one to keep you going.

While Archazia’s Island has a focus on cute and cuddly pets from a plethora of Disney IPs, you probably won’t feel like snuggling up to this one. The team at Ravensburger has given us the honor of introducing Lady Tremaine, Bitterly Jealous.

Lady Tremaine, Bitterly Jealous fits right into Disney Lorcana’s Emerald gameplan

Lady Tremaine, Bitterly Jealous is one of Disney Lorcana’s hard-to-pull Legendary cards. This six-cost, uninkable Emerald Glimmer quests for two Lore and comes in with an equal Strength and Willpower of three.

It’s a little low given the high cost of this particular Character, but this version of Lady Tremaine makes up for it with a powerful ability. You can Exert her to return a chosen damaged Character to their player’s hand and have each opponent discard a card.

This ability is right at home in both the tempo and discard archetypes that Emerald likes to play and it has more utility than you might think at first glance. While Lady Tremaine, Bitterly Jealous can return a damaged opposing Character to your opponent’s hand and potentially force them to discard it, there is another option.

You can also use her to bounce back one of your own damaged Characters to keep them safe or even to take advantage of a useful on-play ability for a second time. Because of how her text is worded, this will still force your opponent to discard a card because that part of the ability is not dependent on who has the damaged Character bounced.

Lady Tremain, Bitterly Jealous’ low Willpower does make her susceptible to a lot of the current removal options that are popular in the meta. If you are able to protect her, however, she can be a useful addition to your deck to both hinder your opponent and generate more value on your side of the board.

Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island launches at specialty retailers on March 7, 2025, before hitting larger stores on March 21, 2025. Once it’s in the wild, you can try to pull this card for yourself and see if it earns a spot in your deck.