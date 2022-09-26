Disney Dreamlight Valley players warn that time traveling can brick game saves

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have taken to social media, warning others about the devastating, game-breaking glitches caused by time traveling. Many fans have shared heartbreaking restart stories after encountering the glitches.

Disney Dreamlight Valley allows fans of the franchise to dive deep into a fantasy, slice-of-life world. The early access game has been a hit with players for its relaxing gameplay, with many praising its improvements on mechanics from popular titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

However, Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently only available as an early access title, and because of that, fans have encountered a number of glitches. While some of these are only annoying inconveniences, like items dropping out of reach behind furniture, others have had a much bigger effect on player save files.

In the past week, many players have come in contact with a particularly sinister glitch that completely destroys a save file. Caused by ‘time travel”, or the act of changing the console clock, the glitch prevents items from spawning, crops from growing, quests from being finished, and many other game-breaking problems. Now, fans are taking to social media, desperate to warn other players.

Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn’t warn players about clock synching

In a recent Twitter post, TerrestrialTTV has put out a PSA for other Disney Dreamlight Valley players. The post reads, “PSA: Do not time travel and play Dreamlight Valley. You will totally wreck your game. Retweet to save a game file.”

The message is important for new Disney Dreamlight Valley players, as the game never clearly states when progress becomes locked to the console clock. Additionally, those who start the game without their console clock synced to the internet (which is common with the Nintendo Switch) will realize they must turn the feature on to access the Star Path. This is technically seen as “time travel” and will potentially activate the above glitches just like intentionally changing the date and time.

Many other Disney Dreamlight Valley players have jumped in, expressing their own frustrations and sharing their experiences with the glitch. Drama488 has stats “Yeah… I thankfully only time traveled a day on accident. It fixed itself the day after the TT day. But if you are months it’s a BIG deal.” while Froodals1 adds “This game has so many bugs. I can’t talk to the animals unless I’m holding an axe and once I talked to an animal and the camera glitched to the other side of the map lol.”

Loveshealia also comments “This is invaluable advice considering most Animal Crossing players time travel and they tend to be the same demographic of player!” with gf_shiverpass responding “Yeah I had to restart over and it kinda killed a bit of the game for me mentally.”

While some Disney Dreamlight Valley players have found waiting an authentic day or two will help fix the spawning issues, this seems to only apply to those who moved forward just a few days. Anyone with a clock set well into the future will find their game unplayable for a long time to come. The best way to prevent this glitch is to avoid time traveling until a fix is announced in upcoming patches.