Disney Dreamlight Valley reveals The Lion King realm coming in April update

A first look at Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Lion King realm has been revealed, giving players the chance to add characters like Simba and Nala to their town.

The villainous Scar has been available to encounter in Disney Dreamlight Valley for a while now, but fans will finally be able to have a proper The Lion King experience when the movie gets its own realm in April.

Revealed during a Nintendo Direct presentation on February 8, the sneak peek trailer for The Lion King realm introduces Simba, Nala, and what looks like a new threat: We’re assuming it’s those pesky hyenas.

As for the realm itself, it looks more like the lush jungle where Timon and Pumbaa live in the movies as opposed to Pride Rock – although this is only a brief trailer, so there could be more we’ve not seen.

The Lion King realm will drop as part of the upcoming April 2023 update. There’s no concrete release date yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated when that gets announced!

Before then, Disney Dreamlight Valley players will be able to enjoy the Festival of Friendship update on February 16, which is expected to add Frozen’s Olaf and Encanto’s Mirabel as villagers in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has received quite a few updates since launching in early access last year, with players now able to visit a Toy Story realm and interact with characters like Stitch and Buzz Lightyear.

Beyond that, the 2023 content roadmap has revealed that multiplayer will be added to the game by the end of the year, with even more realms and characters joining Disney Dreamlight Valley.