Disney Dreamlight Valley early hotfix patch notes: Bug fixes, quest reworks & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley is releasing a new hotfix to help squash some bugs, fix some rather frustrating quest problems, and more. Here’s everything involved in this upcoming small update.

While the Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix has not fully been released yet, their Twitter did reveal a few major changes being added to the game to help players have an easier and smoother experience. These changes are primarily quest related but will strive to fix any issues players are having with the new Toy Story update.

With some players struggling to enjoy the new update thanks to these bugs, we’ve put together everything being fixed or changed in the upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix so you can get back to building the perfect Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

Major Changes in Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix

Disney Dreamlight Valley is releasing a hotfix to address some quest issues and reoccurring bugs after its recent Toy Story update.

These include fixing problems regarding exiting Buzz Lightyear’s home as well as the reported issue that his house is disappearing. This, in turn, stops players from fully accessing the new character and will likely be a welcome fix.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The next main fixes will be surrounding quests. Firstly, A ‘Deal with Ursula’ will be altered to recognise players who already have the Dark Crystals in their inventory, meaning they won’t be told to pick up unobtainable resources.

Then, Woody’s ‘You’re My Favorite Deputy’ quest will be easier to complete due to the resources required being made to spawn in obtainable locations rather than being blocked by obstacles. Next, the Mystery of Stolen Socks quest, required to get Stitch, will be fixed. Some players were unable to get the clue regarding Stitch, therefore, making him unreachable.

Article continues after ad

The last major fix will be regarding Woody’s Illumination quest. Many players were reporting that they were unable to complete the quest, despite placing the item in the required location. This will now be fixed in the new Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix update.

That’s all we know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley hotfix update coming soon. When it is released we will be putting all the patch notes here so be sure to check back soon.