Disney Dreamlight Valley developers say Scar will bring “chaos” to the next update

An interview with the Disney Dreamlight Valley developers has shed more light on the highly anticipated update coming to the game in the early Fall 2022 and has revealed just how much of an impact Scar will have on the Valley as a whole.

It’s no secret that the residents of Dreamlight Valley are all rather unique, but they each interact with each other on a regular basis and seem to live peaceful lives, despite the Forgetting plaguing the land.

Nevertheless, since the game is still in early access, we know to expect new arrivals and brand new residents who will integrate themselves into the quant and ever-expanding Dreamlight Valley.

Along with the announcement of two large updates coming to the game, players were told to expect to see some lovable characters from two major Disney films.

One addition would be Buzz and Woody from Toy Story, and the other would be the legendary villain from Lion King, Scar. While this announcement introduced a considerable amount of hype, many questioned what his story would be and how he will interact with Dreamlight Valley as a whole.

One interview has answered some budding questions in preparation for the upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley update.

Scar will introduce a new story as well as new interactions

Disney / Gameloft

The primary element of the interview saw Gameloft Developers, Josh Labelle, and Nicholas Mainville explore the impact this new arrival will have on the village as a whole and how he will interact with the other villagers.

Labelle explores the notion that Scar is “a very exciting character” who will primarily serve as “this chaos element in the village” who interacts with the surroundings in a brand new way. After all, he is a lion and therefore may not stroll around the village whistling to himself like Mickey.

While we may not know what kind of chaos Scar will bring to Dreamlight Valley, we do know it will be dramatic and will further the plot of this popular title. As Labelle mentions further on, Scar’s introduction is “going to be a lot of fun” for both the developers and the fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

