Disney Dreamlight Valley confirms ValleyVerse multiplayer mode coming soon

Disney Dreamlight Valley will finally be getting multiplayer, with the new online feature set to arrive as part of a big December patch to round out the year.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a great game for any fans of the iconic roster of characters the entertainment juggernaut has created over the last few decades. The game includes loads of characters, quests, and items for players to discover and explore. With new worlds and more content being added regularly to keep everyone coming back for more.

Now, however, the game will finally be introducing its highly anticipated multiplayer, a feature gamers have been requesting for months.

Developer Gameloft recently unveiled the news that multiplayer is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, calling the new multiplayer feature the ValleyVerse.

Devs then provided further insight into how this new feature will operate. Revealing that gamers will be able to visit each other’s islands and the Scrooge McDuck’s store. Meaning you’ll be able to trade items and pop over to a friend’s town if the store selection of your own isn’t cutting the mustard.

Similarly to Animal Crossing, you’ll be able to trade items with your friends by dropping them on the ground and therefore, be able to help each other with quests. Lastly, Gameloft explained that players will be able to invite up to three friends at a time to visit their island via a rainbow teleporter.

The devs also added that the “multiplayer mode will continue to evolve over time, as new ways to interact with your friends are added in future updates.”

Time will tell how Gameloft plans to evolve multiplayer for Dreamlight Valley, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details are revealed in the coming months.

The ValleyVerse is set to go live as part of the 1.0 update on December 5. Alongside multiplayer, the game will also add its first expansion, A Rift In Time, which will introduce a new explorable area, characters, and story quests.

